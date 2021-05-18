1967 Chevrolet Impala Restomod Is All Black, Goes by the Name of "Dracula"

More on this:

1 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS With 355 Under the Hood Needs a Third Chance

2 Unrestored 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Off the Road for Decades Is Still Complete

3 Original 1960 Chevrolet Impala Owned by Same Family Since New Is a Perfect 10

4 One-Owner 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Hides Something Original Under the Hood

5 1967 Chevrolet Impala SS Is Complete and Original, V8 Currently in the Trunk