1967 Chevrolet Impala Restomod Is All Black, Goes by the Name of "Dracula"

Chevrolet's most iconic full-size, the Impala debuted in 1958 as a 5.3-meter-long road yacht. The car grew slightly longer in the 1960s, but that's also when Chevy introduced it to the performance market with the SS model. The fourth-gen Impala might not look as classy as the earlier models, but the sleek profile and pointy front end make it the perfect candidate for a mean-looking restomod.
This 1967 build dubbed "Dracula" is a case in point. Built by Stunna Reese as a blacked-out rig with red accents, the Impala is now devoid of all chrome. Yes, it sounds a bit weird since these cars were defined by large bumpers, grilles, and side-body trim in shiny chrome, but it takes just a glance to see that eliminating all the sheen is actually a good idea. It's definitely something that Batman himself would approve.
With every inch of chrome refinished in black, the Impala was also fitted with a set of 24-inch Forgiato rims. The five-spoke wheels are, of course, also painted black for a murdered-out look. But this Impala isn't all doom and gloom. The red stripes and lettering of the hood add a splash of color and provide a good transition toward the all-red interior.
Yes, there's quite a bit of contrast between the exterior and the cabin, but black-and-red is pretty much a classic combo. Detroit-based companies used to offer similar options back in the day, and I'm pretty sure that the Impala got one as well at some point.
The interior appears to be stock at first glance, but take a closer look, and you'll notice quite a few changes. The center console looks slightly different, not with a center-mounted shifter and extra gauges toward the dashboard. The gauges in the instrument cluster have white faces and red bezels, definitely not an option on the stock 1967 Impala.
In the back, a much taller center console runs across the center of the bench seat, separating it into two distinct areas. I guess that's one way to turn a car into a four-seater.
Unfortunately, the footage doesn't give us a look under the hood, so the engine remains a mystery, but I know from Stunna Reese's old YouTube videos that this Impala no longer packs a stock V8. That isn't surprising given all the mods. I'm pretty sure it hides a supercharged LS under the hood.
With every inch of chrome refinished in black, the Impala was also fitted with a set of 24-inch Forgiato rims. The five-spoke wheels are, of course, also painted black for a murdered-out look. But this Impala isn't all doom and gloom. The red stripes and lettering of the hood add a splash of color and provide a good transition toward the all-red interior.
Yes, there's quite a bit of contrast between the exterior and the cabin, but black-and-red is pretty much a classic combo. Detroit-based companies used to offer similar options back in the day, and I'm pretty sure that the Impala got one as well at some point.
The interior appears to be stock at first glance, but take a closer look, and you'll notice quite a few changes. The center console looks slightly different, not with a center-mounted shifter and extra gauges toward the dashboard. The gauges in the instrument cluster have white faces and red bezels, definitely not an option on the stock 1967 Impala.
In the back, a much taller center console runs across the center of the bench seat, separating it into two distinct areas. I guess that's one way to turn a car into a four-seater.
Unfortunately, the footage doesn't give us a look under the hood, so the engine remains a mystery, but I know from Stunna Reese's old YouTube videos that this Impala no longer packs a stock V8. That isn't surprising given all the mods. I'm pretty sure it hides a supercharged LS under the hood.