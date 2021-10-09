1967 Chevrolet Corvette Spent 50 Years in a Barn, Mysterious V8 Comes Back to Life

Can you imagine yourself buying a second-generation Chevrolet Corvette, driving it for only four years, and then putting it into storage for five decades? Sound kinda crazy right? Well, someone actually did that, as this 1967 Corvette has been sitting for a whopping 50 years.
Saved by YouTube's "Dieseled Dragon Garage" from a sad life in a barn, this silver coupe has been sitting from 1971. That's exactly 50 years spent off the road after only four years in service. Making matters worse, the previous owner decided to remove the original 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) big-block V8 from under the hood.
That's a big deal because the 1967 Corvette was the most powerful iteration of the C2 thanks to the 427. Chevrolet not only offered a regular big-block with 390 horsepower that year but also introduced a Tri-Power version with up to 435 horses. Sadly, the 427 was replaced by a much smaller, 283-cubic-inch (4.6-liter) V8.
The latter is a complete mystery and it's definitely not an original Corvette C2 engine. That's because Chevy didn't offer a V8 this size in the second-gen 'Vette, with the smallest being the 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) small-block.
On the other hand, the C1 did have a 283 V8, but there's no evidence that this mill came from a first-gen Corvette. A 265-cubic-inch unit bored out to 283 in 1957, it remained in production well into the 1960s and powered various GM cars, including the iconic Chevrolet Bel Air. Where does it come from? Well, the current owner doesn't know, so it will remain a mystery.
He's obviously planning on replacing the 283 with a more appropriate V8, but we don't know what it is just yet. Meanwhile, he wants to get the old Chevy mill running again, an ambitious task given that the 283 was stuck when he got the car. He eventually gets it to turn and after a bit of work and a few new parts, the engine comes back to life.
And surprisingly enough, it actually revs nicely. However, it's rather noisy and smokey, something you have to expect from a mill that hasn't run in 50 years, so he's giving it a rest for now.
Engine aside, the Corvette appears to be in good condition given its age and treatment. While the silver paint has seen better days, the body panels are straight and there are no signs of damage. The interior needs a good cleaning and a bit of work. And more importantly, there are no rust holes in the floor.
It's great to see such a beautiful classic getting the attention it deserves after so many decades, so check it all out in the video below. Hopefully, the owner will document the restoration of this sports car. The engine reviving happens in the second video.
