1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Pro Touring Boasts 454 V8, Has an Extra Secret Inside

There's only so much you can do to a car to make it faster. It doesn't matter what kind of project you have in mind, at one point you're going to hit the limit. At least for a while. Sure, if going down the quarter-mile (402 meters) as fast as possible is your goal, you can go out and build a funny car. But what if you intend to keep your car streetable?
Going fast is a lot of fun. But if your build should be capable of taking you from A to B, there are more things you need to consider. Some basic creature comforts will go a long way if you're cruising around town, without unleashing the full power of whatever it is that you're hiding under the hood. Having a roll cage is a requirement if you're going to do passes all day long, but it might become annoying if you're planning on daily driving the car.
Also, you can't be driving around town with a 'chute on the back, or with skinny tires upfront. Of course, I guess you could do that if you're hardcore and don't care about getting stopped by the police. But any sensible man with a lust for power will most likely come up with a project that embodies the best of both worlds. A combination between "Buckle up, we're about to take off" and "Come on honey, let's go for a cruise".
And I guess that's one way of defining what a "Pro-Touring" car has to offer. The other way is for us to just dive into the specs of this 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS. It may look all nice and clean, and to the untrained eye, this may even seem like a regular muscle car. But if you either have a peak under the hood or fire up the engine, you'll realize that you're dealing with something that's beyond 90% of all the builds you'll ever see on public roads.
Chevelle didn't settle for an ordinary powertrain. They wanted to build something that would test your neck muscles time and time again, with every serious throttle input. This car has been fitted with a massive 454 cubic-inch (7.4-liter) V8, that features a series of impressive upgrades. But the most impressive fact about this powertrain is that it's not a naturally aspirated unit.
Yes, that's right. A 454 V8 just wasn't enough for this Chevy. So a pair of 76mm (3") turbochargers were brought into play, pushing this whole project into the next dimension of power. Although the twin T76 turbos can support up to 1,400 horsepower, this Chevelle is said to be capable of delivering 1,000 horsepower, when running on race gas. And that's not to be taken lightly, considering this is still a road-going vehicle.
The transmission is a 4L80E four-speed automatic, that has been fully built to withstand the extra horsepower and torque. Of course, more upgrades had to be done to ensure that each part of the drivetrain can take the extra stress, so a PST aluminum driveshaft is now working in conjunction with a Ford 9-inch rear with 31-spline Moser axles and a TrueTrac diff.
The project was finalized about one year ago, and it has only been driven for 1,765 miles ever since, so you're looking at an almost brand new vehicle. We could go on and on about everything that has been done to this car, but unless you've got $189,995 in your account, this Twin-Turbo 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS will be nothing more than a life goal for most of us.
Also, you can't be driving around town with a 'chute on the back, or with skinny tires upfront. Of course, I guess you could do that if you're hardcore and don't care about getting stopped by the police. But any sensible man with a lust for power will most likely come up with a project that embodies the best of both worlds. A combination between "Buckle up, we're about to take off" and "Come on honey, let's go for a cruise".
And I guess that's one way of defining what a "Pro-Touring" car has to offer. The other way is for us to just dive into the specs of this 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS. It may look all nice and clean, and to the untrained eye, this may even seem like a regular muscle car. But if you either have a peak under the hood or fire up the engine, you'll realize that you're dealing with something that's beyond 90% of all the builds you'll ever see on public roads.
Chevelle didn't settle for an ordinary powertrain. They wanted to build something that would test your neck muscles time and time again, with every serious throttle input. This car has been fitted with a massive 454 cubic-inch (7.4-liter) V8, that features a series of impressive upgrades. But the most impressive fact about this powertrain is that it's not a naturally aspirated unit.
Yes, that's right. A 454 V8 just wasn't enough for this Chevy. So a pair of 76mm (3") turbochargers were brought into play, pushing this whole project into the next dimension of power. Although the twin T76 turbos can support up to 1,400 horsepower, this Chevelle is said to be capable of delivering 1,000 horsepower, when running on race gas. And that's not to be taken lightly, considering this is still a road-going vehicle.
The transmission is a 4L80E four-speed automatic, that has been fully built to withstand the extra horsepower and torque. Of course, more upgrades had to be done to ensure that each part of the drivetrain can take the extra stress, so a PST aluminum driveshaft is now working in conjunction with a Ford 9-inch rear with 31-spline Moser axles and a TrueTrac diff.
The project was finalized about one year ago, and it has only been driven for 1,765 miles ever since, so you're looking at an almost brand new vehicle. We could go on and on about everything that has been done to this car, but unless you've got $189,995 in your account, this Twin-Turbo 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS will be nothing more than a life goal for most of us.