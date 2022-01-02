1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Hopes 2022 Is a Better Year, Needs a Hero to Restore It

Chevrolet produced a little over 400,000 Chevelles for the model year 1967, out of which approximately 7,600 were specifically built for exports.
The SS continued to be the most compelling model for potential customers in search of a boost of adrenaline, so the GM brand offered this version in both coupe and convertible body styles.
Unsurprisingly, the coupe was a lot more popular than the convertible sibling. Nearly 60,000 Chevelle SS models left the factory dressed as a coupe, while the convertible body style was used on a little over 3,300 units.
The Chevelle we have here is one of the many coupes that got to see the daylight during this model year, and despite some very challenging times lately, it’s still alive and hoping for a full restoration.
The photos pretty much speak for themselves and are the living proof it won’t be easy to bring this Chevelle SS back on the road.
Leaving aside the overall condition, which is clearly quite challenging, the biggest problem seems to be the lack of an engine and transmission. So if you were hoping to bring this Chevelle SS back to factory specifications, this will be a lot more difficult, as finding the correct engine and transmission requires extra investments.
Other than that, this Chevelle seems to qualify for a restomod as well, especially if you already have another engine sitting around. The car comes with all the glass except for the windshield, and you also get the bucket seats and the central console.
Sitting in what seems to be a very crowded garage, this Chevelle SS is receiving a lot of love on eBay. The car has already recorded close to 45 bids, and the top offer at the time of writing is a little over $3,500. The auction started by seller ii-3746 is scheduled to come to an end in less than 4 days.
