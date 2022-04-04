1967 Chevrolet Camaro Barn Find Wakes Up After 37 Years, Nothing Is Missing

The production of the Camaro started in September 1966 (as model year 1967), with Chevrolet offering three main packages called RS, SS, and Z/28.
Out of close to 221,000 Camaros that got to see the daylight for this model year, more than 121,000 of them were born as a base model, while the RS was the second most popular with over 64,800 cars. The SS, which was offered with a 350 (5.7-liter) developing 295 horsepower, as well as with big-block options, ended up seeing the daylight on close to 34,500 Camaros.
Needless to say, the Z/28 was the rarest Camaro in 1967, with only 602 such models rolling off the assembly lines.
This Camaro right here is a base model, and while at this point, many people might be tempted to walk away, the car promises lots of good news on pretty much every front.
First and foremost, it’s worth emphasizing that this Camaro is a barn find. The vehicle was parked in storage back in 1985, and now it’s back after 37 years, hoping someone would give it another chance.
The car comes in a barn find condition, which means that everything is in the same shape as it was when the Camaro was pulled from storage.
If you’re interested in what’s under the hood, this Camaro comes with both good news and bad news. First and foremost, the unit supposed to get this Chevy moving is a six-cylinder, and once again, it’s totally understandable if some potential buyers decide to walk away. Most people are interested in V8s, but on the other than, this Camaro is fitted with a six-cylinder that still starts after all these years in storage.
The paint you see on the car is no longer the original one, as the second owner sprayed the green finish over the original white, but everything else is still there in the factory shape.
eBay seller alhol_2171 appears to be rather optimistic about their chances of fetching a good price for their Camaro, as the bidding starts at no less than $15,000. If anyone wants to see it in person, the car is located in Springfield, Missouri.
