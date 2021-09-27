5 Behold a Limited-Edition Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE With 270 Miles Under Its Belt

3 How to Legally Get Possession of Abandoned Vehicles in Alabama and Alaska

2 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Will Make Any “Smokey and the Bandit” Fan Envious

1 8K-Mile 1976 Honda CB750F Super Sport Awakens After Three Decades of Hibernation

More on this:

1967 BMW R69S Comes Out to Play, Flexes Numbers-Matching Powerplant

Money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy a motorcycle and that’s pretty much the same thing. 19 photos



Well, you can probably see where we’re going with this. As you scroll down the list of live auctions on Bring A Trailer, you’ll stumble upon a 1967 MY R69S that manages to look surprisingly pristine for its age. Earlier this year, the seller went about refurbishing the bike’s engine inside out, while its battery has been discarded in favor of a modern alternative.



For the time being, you’d need around seven grand to top the current bid. However, you’ll have to act quickly if you’re looking to get your hands on this numbers-matching Beemer, as the online



Underneath its gas chamber, the



Bavaria’s classic head-turner prides itself with a respectable top speed of 109 mph (175 kph), while its curb weight is rated at 445 pounds (202 kg). The powertrain components are embraced by a steel double cradle frame that rests on Earles forks up front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Lastly, stopping power is spawned by drum brakes on both ends. When you’re thinking about iconic BMW motorcycles from the sixties, the R69S will probably be among the first machines that come to mind. On today’s market, these bad boys are guaranteed to attract a fair deal of attention whenever they appear at an auction, and petrolheads tend to get rather generous with the amount of cash they’re prepared to spend.Well, you can probably see where we’re going with this. As you scroll down the list of live auctions on Bring A Trailer, you’ll stumble upon a 1967 MY R69S that manages to look surprisingly pristine for its age. Earlier this year, the seller went about refurbishing the bike’s engine inside out, while its battery has been discarded in favor of a modern alternative.For the time being, you’d need around seven grand to top the current bid. However, you’ll have to act quickly if you’re looking to get your hands on this numbers-matching Beemer, as the online auction will only be open for another four days (until Thursday, September 30). Before you head off to the BaT website, let’s proceed with a brief analysis of the creature’s technical specifications.Underneath its gas chamber, the R69S houses an air-cooled 594cc boxer-twin mill, with dual Bing carburetors and a healthy compression ratio of 9.5:1. When the four-stroke engine purrs at approximately 7,000 rpm, a maximum power output figure of 42 horses will be channeled to a four-speed transmission, which keeps the rear hoop in motion by means of an enclosed driveshaft.Bavaria’s classic head-turner prides itself with a respectable top speed of 109 mph (175 kph), while its curb weight is rated at 445 pounds (202 kg). The powertrain components are embraced by a steel double cradle frame that rests on Earles forks up front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Lastly, stopping power is spawned by drum brakes on both ends.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.