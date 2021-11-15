5 Go for Thrills With Heritage 9.9 Castagnola, a Stunning Piece of Italian Craftsmanship

3 1965 Mustang Gets Fattened Up for Winter, Looks Like It Has a Crush on the Datsun 240Z

2 Custom 1959 Buick Invicta Took 13,000 Hours To Build, Ate $715,000, and It’s for Sale

1 This 1979 Honda CB750K Marches on Modern Rubber With Classic Flamboyance

More on this:

1967 BMW R50/2 Is a Numbers-Matching Treasure Topped With Modern Accessories

You don’t have to be content with simply looking at this two-wheeled gem, because you can actually own it. 28 photos



As far as the powertrain adjustments are concerned, the Beemer’s numbers-matching mill got treated to youthful spark plugs, fuel filters and ignition coils, while its carburetors have been refurbished from head to toe. Following an overhaul of the left cylinder head, a fresh counterpart was installed on the right-hand side. Lastly, the oil was flushed to keep things running smoothly.



If you can’t seem to recall this



At around 5,800 spins per minute, a peak horsepower figure of 26 ponies will be channeled to the rear wheel via a shaft final drive, resulting in a top speed of 87 mph (140 kph). Suspension is taken care of by Earles forks at the front and twin oil-pressure shock absorbers down south, while stopping power comes from 200 mm (7.9 inches) drum brakes on both ends.



This ‘67 MY R50/2 is going under the hammer on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website as we speak, and you’ve still got a couple of days (until November 17) to register your bids! At the moment, the top bidder is offering $4,700 for this impeccable classic, so you’d need about five grand to bring the In the paragraphs below, we’ll be inspecting a 1967 BMW R50/2 that’s been honored with an extensive restoration under current ownership. For starters, its bodywork was partially repainted to keep things looking neat, and the wheels received modern tires from Metzeler’s range. The bike’s cockpit comes equipped with new control cables and a replacement handlebar, which sports a tidy pair of Magura grips.As far as the powertrain adjustments are concerned, the Beemer’s numbers-matching mill got treated to youthful spark plugs, fuel filters and ignition coils, while its carburetors have been refurbished from head to toe. Following an overhaul of the left cylinder head, a fresh counterpart was installed on the right-hand side. Lastly, the oil was flushed to keep things running smoothly.If you can’t seem to recall this machine ’s general specifications, we’ll go right ahead and bring you up to speed. Within its steel double cradle frame, the antique Bavarian houses an air-cooled 494cc boxer-twin engine, which is coupled with a single-plate dry clutch and a four-speed gearbox. The four-stroke powerplant features dual Bing carbs, four pushrod-operated valves and a compression ratio of 7.5:1.At around 5,800 spins per minute, a peak horsepower figure of 26 ponies will be channeled to the rear wheel via a shaft final drive, resulting in a top speed of 87 mph (140 kph). Suspension is taken care of by Earles forks at the front and twin oil-pressure shock absorbers down south, while stopping power comes from 200 mm (7.9 inches) drum brakes on both ends.This ‘67 MY R50/2 is going under the hammer on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website as we speak, and you’ve still got a couple of days (until November 17) to register your bids! At the moment, the top bidder is offering $4,700 for this impeccable classic, so you’d need about five grand to bring the relic into your driveway – if the amount meets the reserve, that is.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.