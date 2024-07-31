1966 Shelby GT350H Survivor Sports Original Everything, Is Looking for Its Fourth Owner

19 photos Photo: allcollectorcars.com

In 1964, the Ford Mustang broke loose, and the world would never be the same again. However, Ford execs quickly discovered that their wild pony had a very domesticated presence, as there was no high-performance variant of it. The Blue Oval already had a racing program going on, led by Carroll Shelby, so the brass hats from Dearborn did the natural thing and asked for another favor.