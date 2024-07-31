1966 Shelby GT350H Survivor Sports Original Everything, Is Looking for Its Fourth Owner

In 1964, the Ford Mustang broke loose, and the world would never be the same again. However, Ford execs quickly discovered that their wild pony had a very domesticated presence, as there was no high-performance variant of it. The Blue Oval already had a racing program going on, led by Carroll Shelby, so the brass hats from Dearborn did the natural thing and asked for another favor.
The Shelby Mustang GT350 was born in 1965, but it didn’t exactly break the bank, with 561 units produced (and of those, only 521 for civilian use). In 1966, things took a sharp turn upward with the help of Hertz, the car rental company. 1,001 Shelby GT350 were dispatched to Hertz offices across the United States, on top of the 1,365 automobiles assembled for regular sales.
The Shelby Mustang was quickly gaining a presence. Hertz lent a big helping hand with their ‘306-horsepower Mustang for $17 per day and 17 cents per mile’ offer, allowing many a gearhead to quench that insatiable right foot thirst for quarter-mile adrenaline rushes.
Legend has it that rented Shelbys were returned with missing performance parts (though that rumor has never been confirmed officially). Another story goes that on Monday when the Fords were handed back into the rental office, the race numbers decal marks could still be seen on them.
Those lucky enough to get their hands on one example now sit on a treasure trove worth a lot of money to the right buyer. An original survivor with a fully documented history will definitely demand a high premium. I can’t say how high exactly, but it’s well over $105,000—that’s the standing offer for the example featured in the gallery.
Notably, the car has 92,268 miles on the clock / 158,147 km (what do you expect from a former Rent-a-Racer that’s also 58 years young?). The papers say it has had three owners (including the current dealership). As you might have guessed, the car is for sale, but strangely, it hasn’t changed hands in the last eight years. In 2016, at the GT350 Hertz jubilee, this untouched black-and-gold survivor wore an ear tag with $150,000 written on it.
The famous 289 cubic-inch V8 (4.7-liter) small-block is backed by an automatic tranny (except for the first 85 automobiles, all the Mustangs in the Shelby-Hertz deal were self-shifting) and a 3.89:1 differential. Allegedly, this unmolested survivor offered for sale runs and drives like it’s 1966 when the 289 fired up 306 hp and 329 lb-ft (310 PS, 446 Nm). Personal inspections are encouraged (but door-to-door enclosed white-glove transport is also available).
It was a one-year affair, but the 1966 GT350 Hertz cars continued to live on once the lease agreement expired. The vehicles were returned to Ford, which performed the necessary servicing and refreshment and then sold through the used carpool. If only buyers had known back then that the former rentals would become idols of the automotive universe decades later.
