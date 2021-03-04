1966 Shelby GT350H Rent-a-Racer Ford Mustang Is No One-Trick Pony

Mansory’s Second Ford GT Conversion Is Heart Attack Material for Purists

Imagine black-and-gold livery on a car. Formula 1 enthusiasts may immediately think about John Player Special -sponsored Lotus open-wheeled racers from the ‘70s, and others may visualize a Mustang. 39 photos



Chassis number SFM6S2118 is listed with 19,048 miles (30,655 kilometers) on the clock on



Offered with a letter from the Shelby American Automobile Club, the owner’s manual, a magazine feature, and a clean title in the seller’s name, the



Equipped with Magnum 500 two-tone wheels with Hertz Sports Car Club center decals and Goodyear Blue Streak rubber shoes, the muscled-up pony is hiding disc brakes up front and drums for the rear axle. Trimmed in vinyl with knit inserts, the front bucket seats are joined by fold-down rear seats, an AM radio, and racing-style front lap belts. A three-spoke steering wheel, the Cobra-branded tachometer mounted atop the dashboard pad, five gauges that still work as intended, and manual windows sum up the car’s interior.



Rated at 306 horsepower and 329 pound-feet (446 Nm) of torque from the factory, the 4.7-liter V8 sings the song of its people through dual exhausts and tube headers. The entry-level EcoBoost offers bigger numbers (310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet or 475 Nm), but the modern-day Mustang will never match the aural quality, analog driving experience, and the sense of occasion of a special-edition pony from the 1960s.



