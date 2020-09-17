1966 Porsche 906 Raced by Jochen Rindt Listed for Sale

One of the most celebrated racers of his era, Jochen Rindt is the only driver to be awarded the World Drivers’ Championship in Formula 1 posthumously. Lotus is the team that provided the winning car, powered by the Ford Cosworth DFV.
Jochen is also joined at the hip to Porsche, having fielded the 907 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1967. That same year, the Austrian racing driver put the 906 through its paces at the 24 Hours of Daytona with the help of co-driver Gerhard Mitter.
Chassis 906.157 is up for grabs, and as you may expect, the ex-works car costs an arm and a leg. No fewer than 1,350,000 euros ($1.59 million) is the asking price on TPE Japan, and the sale includes the German title and an FIA Historical Technical Passport.
Originally sold to Fred Baker Racing, the Carrera 6 before your eyes is featured in Jurgen Barth’s book about the street-legal racing car. Only 50 units were made, and like every Porsche from that era, a six-cylinder boxer delivers the goodies to the rear wheels with the help of a 911-sourced manual transmission.
The 2.0-liter motor is good for approximately 220 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque, but the underwhelming figures shine once you take the 580-kilogram curb weight into consideration. The secret to this diet is fiberglass laid by hand as opposed to the uneven spraying technique of the preceding 904.
“The car was sold many times and arrived in our facility with a damaged and rusty space frame,” said the selling vendor. “We started to dismantle the car and found out that a repair of the frame was not enough.” As a consequence, a new frame has been ordered from Behr, the company that helped Porsche build the 906.
Considering how fragile fiberglass is and the racing action 906.157 has seen, the body was also replaced with an exact replica of the original. Of course, the sale includes the original frame and body as reminders of the car’s former glory.
