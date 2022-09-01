1966 Pontiac GTO Proves a Barn Isn’t Always the Final Destination, Wallpaper-Quality Icon

Pontiac produced close to 97,000 GTOs for the model year 1966, and most of them (over 73,700 units) were delivered as hardtops. Only approximately 12,800 models ended up seeing the daylight as convertibles.
As far as the engines were concerned, the majority of the GTOs built in 1966 were fitted with the famous 389 4-barrel V8, and obviously, most shipped with a manual transmission.
This is also the configuration available on the GTO that was posted on eBay by seller sierrasolutions, but as you’ll discover in the next few lines, this icon has already been saved once. And now, it’s seeking another chance one more time.
The car was parked for over a decade in a garage before it was discovered through a family friend by the current owner. Needless to say, the GTO wasn’t exactly in mint condition, but after some mechanical fixes and minor TLC, it regained its original muscle car attitude.
The pictures pretty much speak for themselves, and from the right angle, this GTO can easily serve as your next desktop wallpaper. The car continues to be mostly original, though the seller says that as part of the overhaul it received, the engine was pulled, resealed, painted, and so on, just to make sure it’s running properly.
And this objective has truly been achieved, as the Tri-Power magic has been restored. The car is now starting, running, and driving as you’d normally expect, though it still requires additional touches before it can be considered a perfect 10 once again.
There are some signs of rust, but they are most likely just on the surface of the metal. At first glance, only minor TLC is required, but potential buyers should just go to Indiana and check it out in person.
It’s not quite a surprise that this GTO isn’t selling for pocket money, as the owner expects to get no more, no less than $65,000 for the car. Some other offers, however, might also be considered.
This is also the configuration available on the GTO that was posted on eBay by seller sierrasolutions, but as you’ll discover in the next few lines, this icon has already been saved once. And now, it’s seeking another chance one more time.
The car was parked for over a decade in a garage before it was discovered through a family friend by the current owner. Needless to say, the GTO wasn’t exactly in mint condition, but after some mechanical fixes and minor TLC, it regained its original muscle car attitude.
The pictures pretty much speak for themselves, and from the right angle, this GTO can easily serve as your next desktop wallpaper. The car continues to be mostly original, though the seller says that as part of the overhaul it received, the engine was pulled, resealed, painted, and so on, just to make sure it’s running properly.
And this objective has truly been achieved, as the Tri-Power magic has been restored. The car is now starting, running, and driving as you’d normally expect, though it still requires additional touches before it can be considered a perfect 10 once again.
There are some signs of rust, but they are most likely just on the surface of the metal. At first glance, only minor TLC is required, but potential buyers should just go to Indiana and check it out in person.
It’s not quite a surprise that this GTO isn’t selling for pocket money, as the owner expects to get no more, no less than $65,000 for the car. Some other offers, however, might also be considered.