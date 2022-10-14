1966 Plymouth Fury Needs Help to Stay in One Piece, Likely the Model Everybody Drools Over

Part of the fourth-generation family, the 1966 Fury came with only a few small refinements versus its predecessors, and this makes perfect sense given the new series was introduced only a year before.
On the other hand, the 1966 model year brought one notable debut of the Fury lineup. Following the increasing pressure from the more successful Chevrolet Caprice (which in 1966 became a separate series from the Impala) and the Ford Galaxie 500 LTD, Plymouth knew it had to act fast.
As a result, the company introduced a more luxurious version of the Fury that was called VIP and which brought all kinds of exquisite upgrades that weren’t available on the standard model. For example, the VIP (which was even marketed separately from the Fury lineup) came with plush upholstery and special door panels, new interior emblems, and fender skirts.
Power came from the 318 (5.2-liter) V8 that was used by Chrysler on several other models produced by its brands.
The Fury we’re looking at right here is a rather mysterious classic, as the folks over Classic Cars of SC (classiccarsofsc on eBay) did not provide too many specifics on what it’s all about. At first glance, it’s a project that needs help to stay in one piece, but on the other hand, it does seem to come with most essential parts.
Except for the engine, of course, as the only thing you’ll find under the hood right now is a lot of fresh air.
The provided images, however, show what looks to be some sort of plush headliner, however, we cannot confirm this is indeed a VIP model. The door panels are also missing, and the interior pictures aren’t necessarily the best, so it’s hard to tell if this is the highly desirable VIP or not, especially as the most desirable parts have likely been removed already.
The car is ready to go for $3,500, and it can be inspected in person in Gray Court, South Carolina.
