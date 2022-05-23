1966 Plymouth Fury Barn Find Is All-Original, Unrestored, and Unmolested

Plymouth sales during the ‘60s reached a new record in the middle of the decade, with 1965 bringing impressive numbers for the company.
It produced over 720,000 units, and of course, the Fury was one of the best-selling models, as it accounted for nearly half of the entire output. Unfortunately, however, Plymouth’s sales followed the industry trend in 1966, so they went down significantly, dropping to some 684,000 cars for the year.
But the Fury continued to be the model that received most of the love.
If you need to understand what exactly made the Fury such an appealing model, someone on eBay has listed what looks to be a barn find.
In theory, this Fury has been sitting for a very long time, but on the other hand, no such information has been shared. This is what a barn find is all about, though, so expect the typical issues here and there, including in terms of metal.
Seller daghermano, however, guarantees the frame is still solid, and the paint you see on the car is still the original one. The 318 V8 under the hood is no longer running, but on the other hand, it’s actually the unit that was installed by Plymouth before the car rolled off the assembly lines.
The interior is complete and unmolested as well, and the seller says everything is still there.
At first glance, this Fury indeed looks like a very solid restoration candidate, as it seems to flex the full package. It’s all original, still unrestored, and unmolested, despite being such an old model.
As if this wasn’t enough, the car is selling at no reserve, meaning that whoever sends the highest bid wins the fight. This means the Fury will almost certainly have a new auction when the auction comes to an end. The top offer right now is getting close to $2,000.
