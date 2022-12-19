1966 Plymouth Belvedere Is the Perfect Sleeper, Hides HEMI V8 Under the Hood

More on this:

1 1960 Plymouth Belvedere Sitting for 40 Years Looks Like "Christine" on a Really Bad Day

2 Here's Not One, Not Two, but Four 1964 Plymouths Getting Their First Wash in Decades

3 1964 Plymouth Belvedere Spent 30 Years in the Bushes, Poly V8 Refuses To Die

4 1953 Plymouth Camper Hiding in a Junkyard for Decades Is a Unique Homemade Contraption

5 Restored 1969 Plymouth Belvedere Looks Better Than New, Nasty Surprise Under the Hood