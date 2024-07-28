1966 Ford Mustang Rotting Away on Private Property Begs for Total Restoration

I've seen many people walk away whenever they come across a six-cylinder first-gen Mustang, and while I understand that V8s are almost everybody's cup of tea, I wouldn't ignore the straight-six models completely.
They still make for excellent daily drivers, and if you don't care that much about the performance under the hood, a six-cylinder Mustang is a fantastic way to enjoy a sunny day cruising around town.
That's the dream of this 1966 Ford Mustang.
The car, which was last registered in 2008, according to the sticker on the windshield, looks like it's been sitting for several years, now rotting away in someone's yard. It's powered by a six-cylinder engine, although it's unclear if it still starts and runs.
The first straight-six unit on the Mustang was the 170ci Thriftpower installed on 1964 1/2 examples. It developed only 105 horsepower, so Ford upgraded the base offering to a 200ci unit with 120 horsepower on the 1965 and 1966 models.
The carmaker also upgraded the V8 lineup by dropping the 260ci unit on the original Mustang and introducing multiple versions of the 289. The almighty unit remained the HiPo version with 271 horsepower between 1964 and 1966.
The owner doesn't share many specifics about this Mustang, but the reason I decided to highlight it in this story is that the pony looks doable, and it sells at a very low price. You can get the car at a little over the price of a maxed-out iPhone, and depending on the health of the engine, you could get it back on the road with minimum investments.
I can't stress enough how important it is to inspect the car in person. The images suggest some parts are missing, so you must determine what else is no longer in the car. The interior looks good but dirty, so you'll have to take this Mustang home, thoroughly wash it, and only then figure out how much work it requires.
Based solely on the shared images, you might be able to get this Mustang back on the road with approximately $10K, including the acquisition price, so if you don't want to spend a fortune on a daily driver, this could be it. The owner will let the pony go for $2,500, but they will also listen to other offers, so contact them to discuss all the details.
The car is parked close to Atlantic City, and you'll probably need transportation, as it doesn't look road-worthy – and it's also unclear if the engine is in running condition.
Is this Mustang still worth a second chance to return to the road, considering its condition and selling price? Let me know what you think in the box after the jump.
