1966 Ford Mustang Faces Off 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S, Result Is Surprising

Looking for a fun, mismatched mechanical mayhem track day, MotorTrend’s “Put Up or Shut Up” YouTube series pitted a very old Ford Mustang against an almost brand-new Porsche 911. Don’t jump to conclusions thinking the former has no chance whatsoever against the latter, because the team decided to even up the odds a little bit.
As such, this is no ordinary vintage American muscle car. Actually, it’s more of a mashup between different – and wildly popular – U.S. machines. The 1966 Mustang, which has been inherited by the owner Filip Trojanek as a high-school present from his mother, has been transformed into a Red Hulk Pro Touring race car.
And that’s certainly not all, because the Mustang also got an engine swap courtesy of a refit with General Motors’ light, compact, and low center of gravity LS7. Not even the transmission remained, now being of the Camaro T56 variety...
As such, according to the charts (see them all in the attached gallery), the race is quite evenly matched... err, with a few key differences. With all the enhancements operated on the ‘Stang, both cars are now light and fast. Although, one could argue about the fact that one has heated / AC seats and a PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission, while the other is now a vicious, brutally fast, track animal.
Well, the other contender is not giving up the win under the civilized, 21st century aspect. Driven by the famous Randy Pobst, the 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S is certainly in a league of its own. Its setup has been constantly enhanced since 1963, and the flat-six 3.8-liter twin turbo churns out 580 hp / 553 lb. ft. against the Mustang’s estimated 715 hp and 655 553 lb. ft.
While on paper the latter has the upper hand, its six-speed transmission is definitely slower than a 7-speed PDK, and the tremendous grip provided by the active all-wheel drive system will count a lot on a track surrounded by desert. As such, to further even up the odds, the Mustang owner is not behind the wheel – and instead the duty has been taken over by racer Mikel Miller.
Still, that was not enough for the first heat of the race – the rules state they would settle the bill after three such heats that include five laps each and intermission time for necessary adjustments. With a fresh set of street rubber for the Turbo S against the slick tires of the old Mustang, the first heat was not really a problem for the German machine.
The second, on the other hand, was something else entirely – and while most of us would think the Porsche started as the clear favorite, there was one aspect to account for. And that would be the way the 911 eats its street tire set over time – and that led to a spectacular turn of events (jump at the 16:35 mark if you’re impatient).
Still, the race result was utterly surprising in that it did not end – a heat two stone broke the Turbo’s radiator and as such we were left with no clear winner. No matter, it was a great show...
