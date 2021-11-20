1966 Ford Mustang 289CI V8 on Sunsetting Autobahn Is a Sublime Top Speed Drive

Having to push a classic car – no matter how well maintained – through mountain passes isn’t going to be the most rewarding experience. But a vintage Ford Mustang going straight into the setting sun while on an Autobahn top speed run is something else.
After all, aren’t American pony and muscle cars supposed to go as fast as possible in a straight line? Sure, when it comes to drag racing, they do it for noticeably short periods of time. It’s an entirely different matter across the big Atlantic “pond,” although especially if you’re lucky enough to play on a no-speed-limit stretch of the German Autobahn.
Well, it seems the 1966 Ford Mustang example tested by the good folks over at the TopSpeedGermany channel on YouTube is more than up to the task. Although, one might say they don’t necessarily have a lot of experience with original ‘Stangs and their “modus operandi” - otherwise, they would know that no old car door will close during the first attempt...
Or that searching for the right ignition key is always a cool task. Once all that is “expertly” handled and the manual transmission (reluctantly) agrees to do its supposed job, it’s time to once again marvel at the sight of these adrenaline junkies. We really can’t describe them otherwise because we got it flowing merely by watching as the driver strikes a precarious bargain with the 55-year-old Convertible and goes flat out on the Autobahn in pursuit of sports cars.
Sure, the modern Audi (was that a TT, or did we get the sun in our eyes for too long?) takes off once the route is clear. But we’re still thoroughly impressed by this Mustang’s desire to overcome the speedometer’s limits and balance its needle around the 200-210 kph (124-130 mph) mark... Although, we really can’t be sure that was the car’s actual speed as we fear it would start falling apart if it went any faster!
