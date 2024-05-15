1966 Chrysler Imperial Black Beauty Wannabe Seems Like a Green Hornet Bargain at $33K

Like it or not, the age of superheroes (or, at least, masked heroes) seems to have passed. Although there are still plenty of movies centered around such characters being made today, the hype seems to have subsided, for now, and this probably explains why objects like a very cool Black Beauty replica sold for just $33,000 at auction this week.
Black Beauty is the name chosen for the very technologically advanced car used by the Green Hornet. Not a superhero per se, in the sense he did not have any actual superpowers, the character used his fighting and shooting skills, along with technology, to go about his business.
One of the tools he used for his dealings was a car called Black Beauty. In the various iterations of the character, it was, depending on the age, a Lincoln Zephyr or Imperial Crown.
Regardless of iteration, the car was packed full with weaponry, going from Browning machine guns and Stinger missiles to flamethrowers and shotguns. That made it particularly interesting for fans and collectors, and led to a relatively rich collection of replicas being launched into the open.
One of them is the Black Beauty we have here, built from a 1966 Chrysler Imperial, the car most often associated with the Green Hornet. This example is meant to honor the car seen in the late 1960s TV series that portrayed the superhero.
The thing does not have any actual weapons built-in, naturally, but it does come with fittings meant to make you believe it does. At the front, for instance, there are missile launchers tucked away right under the headlights, while at the opposite end, the rear, the trunk hides replicated machine guns.
The two telltale colors of the Green Hornet ride are, of course, included. The car is all black, but that's offset by the green-tinted windows and the headlight covers in the same color. The same two hues can be found inside, on the seats, door panels, and roof. The only thing that doesn't really seem to fit in with the design is the wood trim dashboard. Screens, buttons, and consoles can be seen all over the place.
We're not told what size the engine under the hood is, but it has Mopar Performance written all over it, in green letters, as to make you confident the ride is not one to mess with. An automatic transmission controls the engine, and it has done so for the close to 79,000 miles (127,000 km) the Imperial has traveled since being originally made – it's unclear when it was turned into the Black Beauty, and who is responsible for the transformation.
The Black Beauty just went under the Mecum hammer at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, where it sold for $33,000. It'll probably show up on the auction block again in the not-so-distant future, hoping to snatch more than that, especially given how there is a George Barris Collection plaque on the dashboard.
