1966 Chevy Biscayne With the 454 V8 is an Underappreciated Sleeper Muscle Car

A short while ago, we showcased a late 60s Chevrolet Caprice with the iconic 454 GM V8 most Camaros of the period only wished they had under the hood. Now, it's time for another perpetually underrated GM classic to take center stage. Say hello to the Chevy Biscayne. Same 454 V8 as before, just wrapped in another layer of refinement. It's also for sale.
If the Caprice of the late 60s was the cheapest way to achieve a Cadillac adjacent driving experience, think of the Biscayne as more of a driver-focused Grand Touring car. Although calling almost any American land barge, a GT car probably makes Ferrari 330 GTs of the same era weep little tears of oil. Even so, the Biscayne was the kind of car you wouldn't mind taking several hundred-mile continents crushing road trips in on a whim, at least when it was new.
Even today, the replacement 454 Cubic-inch (7.43-liter) V8 under the hood is all too intoxicating. Looks like someone in the past got sick about the original V8 and replaced it with this big-block. The Biscayne had an option for just about every Chevrolet drivetrain combination you could think of back in its day, but the 454 was not available for it in 1966.
We can say for certain that the Chevelle 396 heads were not a part of the original engine package. What is more concretely known is the three-speed automatic transmission is original. The early automatic gearboxes were not well-liked in their day, so replacing it with a manual gearbox in the aftermarket was customary in the aftermarket.
Trinkets like the fold-over bench seats, steering wheel, keys, and cigarette lighter are all present and functioning in this example. There aren't photos present of the interior, but the seller out of South Austin, Texas, says it's the rare blue on blue with vinyl seat covers. At a price of $6,000 cash out the door, it may be one heck of a cool project car.
Even today, the replacement 454 Cubic-inch (7.43-liter) V8 under the hood is all too intoxicating. Looks like someone in the past got sick about the original V8 and replaced it with this big-block. The Biscayne had an option for just about every Chevrolet drivetrain combination you could think of back in its day, but the 454 was not available for it in 1966.
We can say for certain that the Chevelle 396 heads were not a part of the original engine package. What is more concretely known is the three-speed automatic transmission is original. The early automatic gearboxes were not well-liked in their day, so replacing it with a manual gearbox in the aftermarket was customary in the aftermarket.
Trinkets like the fold-over bench seats, steering wheel, keys, and cigarette lighter are all present and functioning in this example. There aren't photos present of the interior, but the seller out of South Austin, Texas, says it's the rare blue on blue with vinyl seat covers. At a price of $6,000 cash out the door, it may be one heck of a cool project car.