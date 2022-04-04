1966 Chevrolet Corvette Sees Daylight After 35 Years, Is Off to a Better Life

The second-generation Chevrolet Corvette is often regarded as the most beautiful iteration of America's iconic sports car. And it's a valuable collectible too. However, many of these vehicles got locked up in storage decades ago and spent most of their lives almost unattended. This 1966 Corvette is one of them, but it just got rescued after 35 years in a barn.
Located in Colorado, this Corvette actually comes with a sad story, as its owner couldn't take care of it and put it back on the road due to health issues. Having passed away, his estate is being sold off and the Corvette also had to go. Luckily, the car was purchased by classic car enthusiast Dennis Collins, which basically means that it will be restored to its former glory.
Fortunately, the Corvette is actually in pretty good shape. Sure, it's missing its bumper and side skirts, but all those parts came with the car, so it's pretty much complete. And while unpainted, the body seems to be in excellent condition.
This car was originally finished in Nassau Blue, gorgeous color on any Corvette, but it was painted silver when the previous owner bought it. Needless to say, he probably stripped the body to repaint it in its original color.
There's no info as to whether the V8 under the hood is the original, numbers-matching unit or not, but it appears to be complete. And that's excellent news for when the new owner will want to get it running again.
But if it still has its original V8, it's most likely a 327-cubic-inch small-block, the only engine available in 1966 alongside the optional 427-cubic-inch big-block. The 327 came in two different versions that year, rated at either 300 or 350 horsepower.
With this car sitting since 1987, it will take a lot of work to get it running again. And a solid paint job to make it road-worthy. But it's in good hands and it will probably be restored sooner than later. Well, that's another second-generation Corvette saved, a proper way to start the week.
Fortunately, the Corvette is actually in pretty good shape. Sure, it's missing its bumper and side skirts, but all those parts came with the car, so it's pretty much complete. And while unpainted, the body seems to be in excellent condition.
This car was originally finished in Nassau Blue, gorgeous color on any Corvette, but it was painted silver when the previous owner bought it. Needless to say, he probably stripped the body to repaint it in its original color.
There's no info as to whether the V8 under the hood is the original, numbers-matching unit or not, but it appears to be complete. And that's excellent news for when the new owner will want to get it running again.
But if it still has its original V8, it's most likely a 327-cubic-inch small-block, the only engine available in 1966 alongside the optional 427-cubic-inch big-block. The 327 came in two different versions that year, rated at either 300 or 350 horsepower.
With this car sitting since 1987, it will take a lot of work to get it running again. And a solid paint job to make it road-worthy. But it's in good hands and it will probably be restored sooner than later. Well, that's another second-generation Corvette saved, a proper way to start the week.