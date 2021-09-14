1966 Chevrolet Corvette Blue Diamond Is a Pro-Touring Boss, Unused LS7 and More on Deck

There are few cars from more than half a century ago that are receiving intense and relentless attention from custom garages. We have the Mustang, of course, and its nemesis, the Camaro, but those two are clearly outshined by America’s sports car, the mighty Corvette.
Every time one of the Corvettes from the first and second generations come about, shops go to great lengths trying to get their hands on and transform them into worthwhile builds. And the one we have here sure tops that list.
It’s unofficially called the Blue Diamond, and it is described as a pro-touring restomod rebuilt and improved during a “no-expense-spared restoration to show standards“ process. And guess what? It shows.
The nickname of the car comes from the rare-on-such-projects (in fact, we don’t remember seeing anything like it on a Corvette before) Blue Diamond Metallic paint. It wraps in shiny ways all around the body of the car, and it is perfectly balanced by the chrome on the 20-inch Intro wheels with Dunlop tires, and the pure white of the soft top and interior.
Under the 1966 big-block hood the builders hid an LS7 V8 engine, and tied it to a 5-speed manual transmission. We are not being told how much horsepower the unit develops in this configuration.
The pro-touring bits of the build can be found in the form of the full custom Collier Technologies frame, rocking C6 custom suspension.
Inside, the ‘Vette rocks white and black leather on everything, from the bucket seats to the door panels and dashboard. Lost in all this softness are a new console and a custom billet steering wheel and column with tilt.
The Blue Diamond Corvette is listed for sale during the Barrett-Jackson auction that kicks off in Houston this week. It’s going with no reserve and just 380 miles (611 km) on the clock, and there is no estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch.
