1966 Chevrolet Chevelle vs. 1969 Chevy Nova Drag Race Is a Photo Finish

If you're not familiar with the L78, it's the 6.5-liter (396-cubic-inch) V8 that powered quite a few Chevys from 1965 to 1970. First introduced in full-size vehicles like the Impala and Bel Air, but also on the Corvette, in 1965, it was rated at an impressive 425 horsepower. From 1966, power dropped to 375 horses, and the L78 was restricted to the Chevelle, El Camino, Nova, and Camaro.The most powerful Regular Production Option (RPO) available in Chevy's intermediate line from 1966 to 1969, the L78 is now a highly collectible muscle car engine. This exact mill motivates both the 1966 Chevelle and 1969 Nova you're about to see charging the quarter-mile.Although these cars were built three years apart, they hit the drag strip with identical power units, as the big-block V8 generates 375 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (562 Nm) of torque in both configurations. However, there are at least a couple of things setting them apart.While the 1966 Chevelle features a four-speed manual gearbox, the 1969 Nova sports a three-speed automatic. What's more, being a midsize coupe, the Chevelle is a bit heavier than the compact Nova. Specifically, the Chevelle tips the scales at 3,516 pounds (1,595 kg), while the Nova weighs in at 3,410 pounds (1,547 kg). The compact is 106 pounds (48 kg) lighter.It should make a difference in the power-to-weight ratio department, but how fast these cars are on the drag strip depends a lot on their drivers. The first race requires a photo finish, as the Chevelle and Nova cross the finish line almost simultaneously. The midsize scores a 12.35-second sprint, while the Nova's ET is amazingly close at 12.36 seconds.The Nova driver levels things during the second race with a 12.38-second benchmark. The Chevelle is a bit slower this time around, taking the flag after 12.46 seconds. This second race was also very close at the line, laying the ground for a tight third encounter.While not as close, the third race is just as entertaining. The Nova has a better reaction time and runs the quarter-mile in 12.68 seconds. However, despite moving slightly slower off the line, the Chevelle moves in front and crosses the finish line first to take the win with a 12.96-second ET.The 1966 Chevelle takes the overall win in this three-race battle, but it was a really close one. On a different note, the Nova could have dominated this duel. Which L78 Chevy is your favorite? Would you take the manual Chevelle or the automatic Nova?