1965 L76 'Vette Is Patiently Waiting for a Driver

1965 was the last year of fuel-injected engines for Corvette until 1982. That option was considered expensive since the L76 C2 provided just 10 fewer ponies than the fuelie for less money. No wonder more than 5,000 customers ordered this instead.
In 1965, Chevrolet had the L76 option for the Corvette C2 in its catalog, which offered customers a 365 hp engine, just ten less than the more expensive fuel-injected version. No wonder it sold more than 5000 of these and less than 800 from the fuelie-optioned ones.
Browsing the web for interesting cars, I noticed this red C2 Corvette. Even if I'm more attracted to its cousin, the Camaro, I can't stop and stare at it. In 1965, Chevrolet produced 8,186 coupes and more than 15,000 convertibles, the latter being less expensive. In addition, the L76 option was ticked by 5,011 customers, and the close ratio tranny by just 2,021 buyers. Moreover, 1,886 Positraction axles of all gear ratios were ordered. And this example has them all. Finally, and most importantly, it is a numbers-matching engine.
Sure, browsing through all this car's specs might lead you to the idea that, in fact, it is a rare and expensive one. But, after more than eight months, the seller didn't find a new driver for this beauty. At least, that's when the dealer uploaded a video with this Rallye-Red C2. They even showed that a Concours-condition L76 such as this Sting Ray worth about $128,000. I'm not saying that it isn't, yet those red-line tires were not on the 1965 Corvette's options list. At that time, Chevy offered just Blackwall, Whitewall, and Goldwall ones.
Yet, the engine bay shines like new, and the black vinyl interior looks incredibly well. All the chromed parts are so shiny that you won't need any other mirror to fix your hair before or after driving this beauty on a winding road. Thanks to the independent suspension in all corners and disc brakes, it can handle curves very well. Remember that its main European competitors from those times, the famous Aston Martin DB5 and the Ferrari 250GT, still relied on live rear axles. These rivals were priced above $12,000 (about 113,500 USD in 2022). At the same time, the C2 L76 with the abovementioned options was a bargain at less than $5,000 (think about 47,300 USD in today's money).
Some might argue that those two European car manufacturers are blue-blooded. Sure, but considering the reckoned reliability of the 327 engine from this Vette, I'd say that it will spend less time on a tow truck than the others. Nevertheless, if that happens, it will be cheaper to fix. Last but not least, its plastic bodywork doesn't rust.
At the time of writing, the maximum bid was just about $45,100, which didn't match the seller's reserved price. So you have time 'till Friday to decide if the car is worth a trip to Venice, Florida, where it's located, and take a look at it.
