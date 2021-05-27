1965 Ford Mustang Still Rocks, 25 Years After Restoration and 56 Years Since New

It’s been more than half a century since the first Ford Mustang rolled off the lines, but that doesn’t seem to affect the moniker in the slightest. The new Mustangs are kings of their segments, and the old ones, kind of like good wine, only seem to get better and more valuable as time passes.
This May, as we journeyed through the world of the muscle car as part of our Mustang Month coverage, we’ve seen plenty examples of this. There is time still for a few more, and for today we have this here fastback in Poppy Red with Shelby-style stripes over a black interior to keep us company.
This particular car was made exactly 56 years ago, and, like all other machines, aged. About halfway through its life, 25 years ago, it got into the garage of a major Ford enthusiast, Gene Hetland of Deuceheaven fame, who set about restoring it.
The car’s whereabouts since the restoration was completed are not known, but we do know the vehicle popped up on the lot of cars that went under the hammer last week in Indianapolis. Mecum was hoping to get at most $60,000 for it, but ended up snatching $77k instead.
Riding on steel wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle ST White-letter tires, the car sports an A-code 289ci (4.7-liter) V8 engine rocking a 4-barrel carburetor and an automatic transmission. The Mustang also sports the GT equipment group that aside from the powertrain brings to the table things like dual exhaust, and a special handling package with improved suspension and front disc brakes.
We don’t know who got their hands on this particular Mustang but we expect that, after it would have spent some time in a private collection somewhere, it will come out in the open once more, hoping to snatch even more than it did last week.
