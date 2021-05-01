1965 Ford Mustang Gets Crazy Widebody Rendering with Snow-Plowing Splitter

Why do people get widebody kits for their cars? Well, for the same reason people go to the gym: to get buffed. If only putting on real muscle was as easy as bolting on a few carbon fiber pieces and installing wheel spacers.
Talking about wheel spacers, it's a good thing this project is only a virtual one because otherwise, we might have experienced a shortage on the market after whoever worked on the Mustang had bought all they needed. Seriously now, have you ever seen a wider Mustang?
Is there such a thing as "too wide"? Obviously, when you don't fit into a lane or you need a double garage door just to get one car in, you know you've gone too far, but we mean strictly from a visual stand point. Can a car get too much width for its own good? We know they can be too tall - the Mitsubishi i-MiEV springs to mind, and now that we said "springs", the Dacia Spring (Renault Kwid) as well, though to a smaller degree. Those could definitely do with a gym subscription.
To answer our own question, we think there is a threshold that shouldn't be crossed, but the more we look at Praagya Mittal's Mustang, the more we feel it sits right on the edge. One more inch and it would have been too much, but the way it stands, it still has both feet in the "acceptable" category.
The author chose a 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback as the starting point because who doesn't love a 1960s Mustang? He then dropped its suspension until its ground clearance was measured in fractions of an inch and added tons of carbon fiber in key places.
The ones that stand out the most are the front splitter (does it remind you of a steam engine's cowcatcher?), the wheel arches, and the rear air diffuser - so, pretty much everything added by Praagya. Some people might like the simplicity of the widebody kit, but we feel as though it provides too much contrast with the rest of the 'Stang's body, making it stand out probably more than it should.
It's probably mostly the splitter that causes this visual discrepancy, but we will admit it looks spectacular, even if not necessarily easy on the eye. The wheels, on the other hand - a set of BBS Super RS - are a great choice, bridging the new mods with the classic nature of the original car while providing a great aesthetic fit.
Praagya says this is his first attempt at a widebody concept, in which case we'd say, "make some more". Even if some people might not like the styling that much, the quality of his work is beyond doubt, so we'd definitely like to see more from him. And keep it as extreme as possible - if not in the digital realm, then where?
