1965 Ford Mustang Barn Find Survives Long-Term Storage, Flexes Low Mileage

Parked in Georgia, this Mustang is up for grabs right now for $6,950, but the owner has also enabled the Make Offer button should you be interested in another deal. This is why finding an early Mustang in good condition without an insane price tag or already sitting in someone’s collection is rather difficult these days, though there’s always the alternative route that anyone can turn to: get a project car and restore it to factory specifications.The ’ 65 Mustang coupe that we have here looks like a solid candidate for such a restoration project, as the car has recently been pulled from long-term storage and still comes with a few impressive tidbits that make it totally worth checking out.As you can tell from the photos included in the gallery, this Mustang doesn’t necessarily come in its best shape, but that’s the whole meaning of a project car after all. It needs a new hood, a new headliner, new floor panels, and likely other parts before you can even consider starting a full restoration.On the other hand, eBay seller my72chevytruck says they already installed a new gas tank and brakes, so in theory, the first steps have already been made.The body doesn’t look that bad, though worth knowing is the original color was Sunlight Yellow, and if you inspect the photos thoroughly, you should notice it’s still visible here and there.As for what’s hiding under the hood, it’s a 6-cylinder unit paired with a three-speed transmission, and while this may not necessarily be exactly the drivetrain you hoped for, worth knowing is it’s still starting and running properly. Not to mention the mileage, which is quite surprising after all these years, with the odometer indicating 50,507 miles (81,283 km).Parked in Georgia, this Mustang is up for grabs right now for $6,950, but the owner has also enabled the Make Offer button should you be interested in another deal.

