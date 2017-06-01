autoevolution

1965 Dodge D100 Restomod Brags With Ridetech Air Ride Suspension

 
1 Jun 2017, 7:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Before Dodge invented the Ram and Ram Trucks became a marque in its own right, the D Series was the name of the game. Produced from ’61 up to 1993, the classic line of pickup trucks is revered to this very day for its no-nonsense styling and capability. Truth be told, restomodding can turn up the “do want” knob all the way to 11 in the case of the D100 from the 1960s.
The custom build currently in the inventory of RK Motors Charlotte is one such D100, and the attention to detail is genuinely mesmerizing. Valuation, therefore, is on the steep side. At $95k for the bottom line as-is price, there’s no misunderstanding that “quite expensive” is a euphemism here.

Instead of an unmolested Chrysler B mill, the featured workhorse packs a V8 stroked to 408 cubic inches (6.7 liters) by BluePrint Engines. The added grunt is channeled to the driven wheels by an A727 three-speed tranny, which is teamed up with a 9-inch rear axle sourced from Ford. Dynamic-wise, the restomodded D100 brags with power rack-and-pinion steering, power front disc and rear drum brakes, as well as a custom suspension.

The Ridetech air ride unit makes a great team with the 18- and 20-inch U.S. Mags Heavy Artillery wheels, wrapped in Falken Ziex radials. The Mineral Gray/Matte Tectonic Silver exterior is complemented by a cabin beautified with cowhide accents. And yes, the custom pickup features under-dash air con to keeps things nice and cool in summery weather.

A professional build that started with a frame-off resto job, the one-of-a-kind D100 spent some time on the show circuit. During this period, the pickup was selected as one of the top 5 finalists for the Goodguys 2015 Truck of the Year.

“Perpetually cool and visually stunning,” highlights RK Motors Charlotte, “this awesome Dodge is a refreshing take on the classic truck concept."

Dodge D100 restomod Dodge pickup truck retro for sale
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our DODGE Testdrives:

2015 Dodge Charger R/T78
2015 Dodge Journey60
DODGE Challenger SRT8 39282
2014 SRT Viper84
DODGE Journey 54