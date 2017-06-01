1965 Dodge D100 Restomod Brags With Ridetech Air Ride Suspension

Before Dodge invented the Ram and Ram Trucks
became a marque in its own right, the D Series was the name of the game. Produced from ’61 up to 1993, the classic line of pickup trucks is revered to this very day for its no-nonsense styling and capability. Truth be told, restomodding can turn up the “do want” knob all the way to 11 in the case of the D100 from the 1960s.
The custom build currently in the inventory of RK Motors Charlotte
is one such D100, and the attention to detail is genuinely mesmerizing. Valuation, therefore, is on the steep side. At $95k for the bottom line as-is price, there’s no misunderstanding that “quite expensive”
is a euphemism here.
Instead of an unmolested Chrysler B mill, the featured workhorse packs a V8 stroked to 408 cubic inches (6.7 liters) by BluePrint Engines. The added grunt is channeled to the driven wheels by an A727 three-speed tranny, which is teamed up with a 9-inch rear axle sourced from Ford. Dynamic-wise, the restomodded D100 brags with power rack-and-pinion steering, power front disc and rear drum brakes, as well as a custom suspension.
The Ridetech air ride unit makes a great team with the 18- and 20-inch U.S. Mags Heavy Artillery wheels, wrapped in Falken Ziex radials. The Mineral Gray/Matte Tectonic Silver exterior is complemented by a cabin beautified with cowhide accents. And yes, the custom pickup
features under-dash air con to keeps things nice and cool in summery weather.
A professional build that started with a frame-off resto job, the one-of-a-kind D100 spent some time on the show circuit. During this period, the pickup was selected as one of the top 5 finalists for the Goodguys 2015 Truck of the Year.
“Perpetually cool and visually stunning,”
highlights RK Motors Charlotte, “this awesome Dodge is a refreshing take on the classic truck concept."