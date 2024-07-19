1965 Corvette Bought New by a Firestone Engineer Starts Right Up After Years in Storage

The 1965 model year was great for the Corvette from a production perspective, as Chevrolet built over 23,500 units.
It was the third year in a row when the Vette managed to increase sales, proving once again that it's an important catalyst for Chevy's strong performance in the United States, alongside full-size models like the Impala.
The most notable debut in 1965 was the introduction of the 396ci V8 with 425 horsepower, easily recognizable thanks to the special hood used by Chevrolet to accommodate the new block.
The convertible was still the best-selling model in the Corvette lineup, accounting for over 65% of the entire production. This means that only 8,186 Vettes born in 1965 were coupes.
The example posted on eBay by seller iroczjeff is an example originally owned by an engineer at Firestone Tire Company in Akron, Ohio. The car was meticulously cared for despite being the subject of changes that many people might not like. It was painted from the factory in Glen Green with a green vinyl interior, so the configuration you see today is not original.
The seller explains that the original owner sold the car to them in the late '70s, but the Corvette ended up in storage, where it was parked for many years. Despite the long tenure in hiding, the Corvette still started right away recently when the owner poured fuel directly in the carb, which could be a sign that the car needs a new fuel pump.
The vehicle seems to check many boxes for a restoration candidate, but you'll have to inspect it in person, especially as the frame's condition is unclear. The owner acknowledges frame issues, "as with most of these mid-year Corvettes," but you should inspect it personally to determine the actual condition. However, a new solid frame is also included in the sale, so if you don't mind the additional work, it serves as a great starting point for the restoration.
The engine under the hood is what the owner claims to be "the very rare L76." While I wouldn't necessarily call it rare, considering it was installed on approximately 5,000 Corvettes in 1965, the L76 is a great choice, producing 365 horsepower. It's paired with a Muncie 4-speed unit.
The selling price is a little surprising and might become a reason for many potential buyers to walk away. The seller hopes to get $36,500 for this Corvette, but they also enabled the Make Offer button, leaving the door open for further negotiations. The listing will expire in 28 days, so you have enough time to contact the seller and get a ticket to Cleveland, Ohio, to see this Corvette in person.
The auction site claims that over 60 people have added this Corvette to their watchlists.
The most notable debut in 1965 was the introduction of the 396ci V8 with 425 horsepower, easily recognizable thanks to the special hood used by Chevrolet to accommodate the new block.
The convertible was still the best-selling model in the Corvette lineup, accounting for over 65% of the entire production. This means that only 8,186 Vettes born in 1965 were coupes.
The example posted on eBay by seller iroczjeff is an example originally owned by an engineer at Firestone Tire Company in Akron, Ohio. The car was meticulously cared for despite being the subject of changes that many people might not like. It was painted from the factory in Glen Green with a green vinyl interior, so the configuration you see today is not original.
The seller explains that the original owner sold the car to them in the late '70s, but the Corvette ended up in storage, where it was parked for many years. Despite the long tenure in hiding, the Corvette still started right away recently when the owner poured fuel directly in the carb, which could be a sign that the car needs a new fuel pump.
The vehicle seems to check many boxes for a restoration candidate, but you'll have to inspect it in person, especially as the frame's condition is unclear. The owner acknowledges frame issues, "as with most of these mid-year Corvettes," but you should inspect it personally to determine the actual condition. However, a new solid frame is also included in the sale, so if you don't mind the additional work, it serves as a great starting point for the restoration.
The engine under the hood is what the owner claims to be "the very rare L76." While I wouldn't necessarily call it rare, considering it was installed on approximately 5,000 Corvettes in 1965, the L76 is a great choice, producing 365 horsepower. It's paired with a Muncie 4-speed unit.
The selling price is a little surprising and might become a reason for many potential buyers to walk away. The seller hopes to get $36,500 for this Corvette, but they also enabled the Make Offer button, leaving the door open for further negotiations. The listing will expire in 28 days, so you have enough time to contact the seller and get a ticket to Cleveland, Ohio, to see this Corvette in person.
The auction site claims that over 60 people have added this Corvette to their watchlists.