1965 Chevy Bel Air Was Left to Rot in a Field, Comes Back to Life After 35 Years

The Chevrolet Bel Air is mostly famous as the range-topping version of the Tri-Five, one of the most iconic American cars of the 1950s. But the nameplate extends far beyond that to include cars that were around for more than 30 years.
The Bel Air was first introduced for the 1950 model year and it was initially used to designate two-door hardtop models. From 1953, it became the premium trim level of the Chevrolet range until it was superseded by the Impala in 1958.
But in the late 1960s, when Chevrolet introduced the Caprice, the Bel Air became a slightly fancied up Biscayne and was primarily marketed to fleet customers. The nameplate was discontinued in the U.S. in 1975, but it remained in production in Canada through 1981.
Come 2022, and the Tri-Five Bel Air remains the most desirable iteration of full-size, followed by other versions from the late 1950s and early 1960s. But because the Bel Air sold like hot cakes back in the day, we have millions of them rotting away in junkyards and barns.
Fortunately enough, people are still saving old Bel Airs and putting them back on the road. YouTube's "Mortske Repair" recently rescued a 1965 model from a sad life on a field and got it running and driving again after... wait for it... 35 years.
Three and a half decades of exposure to the elements is usually enough to render a classic car useless. But somehow this Bel Air took all those years of sitting in the open like a champ. Yes, the paint has seen far better and the seats need to be reupholstered, but hey, the fact that it's still in one piece is downright amazing.
Making things that much better, the inline-six engine agreed to run again with not a whole lot of work. What's that? Did I hear a "they don't make them like they used to" out there in the back? You're darn right!
Unfortunately, this Bel Air is not one of those desirable big-block cars. It only packs a 230-cubic-inch (3.8-liter) Turbo-Thrift inline-six, which was the entry-level engine in 1965. It's rather underpowered at 140 horses, but hey, you can always drop a model LS under the hood.
Before you hit play to watch the revival, you should know that "Mortske Repair" wants to donate this Bel Air to "a young hot rodder." If you're under 21 and you agree to make it road-worthy, you better get in touch with the guy via his YouTube channel.
