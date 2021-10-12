1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Fights for Life, Original V8 Still Under the Hood

4 This 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Flexes Matching Numbers Muscle Everybody Seems to Ignore

The Impala nameplate made its debut in 1958 as the top-of-the-line Bel Air, and until the late ‘60s, its sales just kept on growing and growing, obviously fueled by all the refinements that Chevrolet kept rolling out for every single model year. 8 photos



And of course, the SS accounted for a substantial part of the 1965 production, with some estimates indicating the Super Sport package ended up being installed on close to 245,000 units, out of which nearly 240,000 came with a V8 under the hood.



While the original engine is still there, the problem is this V8 is no longer running, and the reason is probably much simpler than most people would be tempted to believe. The car looks like it’s been sitting for a long time, so most likely, the engine is locked up from not running for a long time.



There are no specifics as to whether it still turns by hand or not, but this is something any potential buyer should be able to figure out with a quick inspection.



Other than that, the Impala comes with the typical rust on quarter panels. The red paint on the body is believed to be original, at least partially, since some metal has likely been replaced already.



