1965 Chevrolet Corvette Comes Out of the Barn With 1970s Mods, 396 V8 Still Purrs

More on this:

1 This 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Is a Real Barn Find With Bird Nests Coming Out of the Exhaust

2 All-Original 1965 Corvette Barn Find Looks Ridiculously Cool, Same Owner Since ‘71

3 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Recovered From a Shed After 20 Years, Looks Surprising

4 Numbers-Matching 1965 Corvette Convertible Waits for a New Owner To Drive It Home

5 Gorgeous 1965 Corvette Sells with Two Engines, Original V8 Removed to Retain Low Mileage