1965 Chevrolet C10 Gasser Is a Cool Tribute to the 1960s, Packs 1,000 Horsepower

When it comes to classic pickup trucks, there's no shortage of hot rods and restomods. But the owner of this 1965 Chevrolet C10 took things up a notch by turning his hauler into a... wait for it... gasser.
Yup, this thing is a full-blown tribute to the 1960s gasser era and flexes all the good stuff, including a jacked-up front end, bumper delete, and exhaust pipes popping up from under the front fenders.
And while its livery is not as colorful as those adorning iconic gassers from the past, the flat-black paint job with gold accents is a cool and modern take on the concept. And it's not just for show, this C10 packs an impressive amount of oomph.
Fitted with a big blower, the big-block V8 engine runs on E85 and cranks out a whopping 1,348 horsepower at the crank. And almost 1,000 horses reach the rear wheels, enough to help the truck run the 1/8-mile in less than seven seconds.
The truck still rides on its factory chassis, but it's been heavily modified to withstand the extra oomph and all the structural stress that comes with a beefed-up powerplant. And while it still looks like a stock C10 on the outside, the cabin has very little in common with the first-generation C/K workhorse.
Both the dashboard and the door panels have been stripped off, while the original bench seat was replaced by a pair of bucket seats with six-point harnesses. A full roll cage provides protection in the event of a crash. And make sure you check out the cool headrests hanging in front of the rear window.
All told, this all-steel gasser is a really cool tribute to the 1960s, the era when these types of drag racers were very popular in the U.S. And while there's no shortage of nostalgia gasser builds based on popular cars like the 1933 and 1940 Willys, Ford Anglia, the Chevrolet Tri-Five, this C10 is a fresh and unexpected take on the idea.
It sounds like a beast and it's quick too. And even though I said it's a six-second rig on the 1/8-mile, the footage below shows the truck first venture into the fives with a 5.98-second run. This basically means that the C10 would run nine-second quarter-mile sprints easily.
