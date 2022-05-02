1965 Chevrolet Bel Air in Storage for 40 Years Is a Barn-Find Surprise

The Bel Air is the one we should all thank for the birth of the Impala. Back in 1958, Chevrolet launched the Impala as the top version of the Bel Air, with the company then promoting this nameplate to a stand-alone series only a year later.
Since 1959, the Bel Air and the Impala embraced different paths, yet the two continued to share the same platform, parts, and engines for many more years.
In 1965, however, the Impala finally managed to make a name for itself. It became the first car in the U.S. to sell more than one million units in a single year, so it’s pretty clear it was already Chevrolet’s superstar.
On the other hand, the ’65 Bel Air was a beautiful car as well, once again as it continued to share lots of parts with the Impala.
And the example someone has recently listed on eBay is here to prove this.
The car spent no more, no less than 40 years in storage, so it goes without saying it doesn’t look like a new car. But it’s not a complete wreck either; with the white paint you still see here and there said to be the original one that came with the car.
A few body parts have been replaced in the ‘70s, eBay seller bigblackwagon says, so overall, this Bel Air looks like it’s fully prepared for a full restoration.
As far as the engine is concerned, this is where the big surprise is hiding. The original unit seems gone, but in charge of putting the wheels in motion right now is a 454 (7.4-liter) whose condition is currently unknown.
At first glance, this Bel Air could end up becoming quite a fantastic restomod, but on the other hand, the seller isn’t willing to let it go for cheap. The bidding starts at $9,000, but a reserve is also in place, so there’s a chance the car costs a lot more than that.
