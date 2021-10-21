1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia GT Becomes Heart-Stopping Tonale-Based Virtual Restomod

Sometimes, the work of automotive virtual artists truly belongs to the wishful thinking category. In other instances, although you know it’s not going to be possible, one clearly wishes these projects could become reality.
Case in point, Siim Parn, the Estonian pixel master behind the spdesignsest account on social media, just gave us a digital reinvention for the ages. Just like many other CGI experts, he developed a certain personal taste. Some love the JDM world, others go for American muscle, and a few only have eyes for Old Continent wonders.
This virtual content creator is rather indiscriminative when he’s not focused on his personal project – the real-world Aria Carbon body kit specifically designed for the new Maserati MC20. So, we have seen him digitally play with Dodges (both Chargers and Challengers), Porsches, as well as Nissan GT-Rs, just to name a few.
But there’s always an interesting twist. The artist loves to mix and match the old with the new, usually to surprisingly beautiful results. Well, he follows his recipe to the letter for his latest virtual project... and the result is absolutely stunning. Sure, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, but even non-Alfa Rome fans will probably admit this “restomod” looks fabulous.
Unfortunately, given the model choice, this is forever destined to remain just wishful thinking. After all, the modern basis of the reinvention is an awfully expensive prototype – the 2019 Alfa Rome Tonale Concept. Sure, perhaps one day when the production-ready model comes out, things might change. But it’s a very slim chance, considering the target of the revival.
That would be the 1965 Alfa Romeo Sprint GT. Sure, in the digital world the transformation from a four-door compact SUV to a two-door coupe looks perfectly seamless. But no matter how much we would love to have it, this will probably remain just a stunningly beautiful, virtual dream...
