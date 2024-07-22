1964 Plymouth Belvedere Lightweight Has a Mean Max Wedge Trick up Its Sleeve

Introduced in 1954 as a full-size car, the Plymouth Belvedere was re-assigned to the intermediate (midsize) class in 1962. Redesigned for the 1965 model year, the Belvedere eventually spawned some of the most iconic muscle cars of the golden era, including the Satellite, Road Runner, and GTX.
However, the Belvedere legacy extends beyond the HEMI era. Before the mighty 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) unit was introduced, the Belvedere was among the midsize Mopars that got the Max Wedge engine. Essentially a predecessor to the HEMI, the Max Wedge was produced from 1962 to 1964.
Based on the Chrysler RB block, the high-performance V8 debuted in 1962 with a 413-cubic-inch (6.8-liter) displacement and 410 or 420 horsepower (depending on compression ratio). In 1963, Chrysler enlarged the mill to 426 cubic inches while output grew to 415 and 425 horses. In its highest compression iteration, the Max Wedge delivered as much oomph as the HEMI did some two years later.
Known as the Ramcharger in Dodge cars and the Super Stock in Plymouth models, the Max Wedge was mostly fitted into factory drag cars. These lightweight intermediates were still road-legal. Plymouth offered the mill in the Belvedere, Savoy, and Fury, while Dodge used it in the Polara and 330.
Only a few hundred Max Wedge vehicles were produced from 1962 to 1964, so they're notably rarer than HEMI-powered Mopars. This 1964 Plymouth Belvedere is one of only a handful produced and quite possibly the best example in existence. It also has a big trick up its sleeve.
Like all Max Wedge cars, this Belvedere is a fully-fledged sleeper. Sure, the hood scoop isn't exactly unassuming, but the black paint and the steel wheels keep this Belvedere into regular family car territory visually. The same goes for the red interior with its front bench seat and lack of fancy amenities. But you'll immediately notice that everything looks brand-new. This Belvedere is the result of an expensive rotisserie restoration.
The engine bay is arguably the most deceiving part of this Mopar. Sure, the Max Wedge engine itself is a bit of a wolf in sheep's clothing, but this Belvedere takes it up a few notches. Although it looks completely stock on the outside, this 426-cubic-inch V8 has been stroked to 505 cubic inches (8.3 liters) by Wheeler Racing Engines.
The mill is now capable of 623 horsepower and 652 pound-feet (884 Nm) of torque and comes with a dyno sheet to prove it. That's an extra 198 horses and an additional 172 pound-feet (233 Nm) of twist over the stock Max Wedge III powerplant. "Awesome" doesn't even begin to cover it. All that oomph reaches the rear wheel through a three-speed automatic.
I should also point out that this Belvedere lived its early years one quarter-mile at a time. The car set an NHRA National Class record in 1970 and survived to tell the story with original sheet metal (including the aluminum front end). It's a real-deal Max Wedge car, has a documented racing history, and packs a lot of extra oomph. It really doesn't get better than this.
If it's something you'd park in your garage, this 1964 Belvedere is available for $134,998. And I feel that's a bargain given how scarce these high-performance Mopars are today. Check it out in the videos below and let me know if you agree.
