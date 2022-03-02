1964 Oldsmobile Cutlass Restomod Flaunts Porsche Seats, Mercedes Paint

When it comes to GM-based restomods, the market is flooded with Chevrolets, especially of the Camaro, Bel Air, and Impala variety. Oldsmobiles aren't exactly popular as project cars, and that's exactly why this 1964 Cutlass stands out from the pack.
Built by Steve Strope of Pure Vision Design, this Olds is not your regular restomod either. While most builders go with extensive modifications under the hood, this F-85 Cutlass still relies on its original 330-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) V8.
There's no word on how powerful it is, but we do know that it sports higher performance cam and lifters and Edelbrock intake and four-barrel carburetor. And just look at that dual-snorkel intake.
The range-topping mill for 1964 (the 400-cubic-inch / 6.6-liter V8 wasn't offered until 1965), the 330 delivered 230 horsepower in base trim and 310 horses with factory upgrades. Maybe this mildly beefed-up version is good for almost 400 horsepower? It sure looks like it has plenty of grunt for comfortable highway cruising.
Moving further under the shell, this Olds rides on a Hotchkiss TVS suspension with a two-inch (51-mm) lowering kit. Stopping power comes from Chevy Camaro 1LE brakes, so it's as modern as they get.
Apart from the larger wheels and the additional lights in the front bumper, this Cutlass is stock on the outside. But yes, that light, metallic blue color wasn't part of the Oldsmobile palette back in 1964. As Steve explains, he fell in love with the hue after seeing it on an older-generation Mercedes-Benz. It's called Glacier Blue and works fantastic with the car's chrome trim.
Speaking of features borrowed from other brands, the Cutlass features front bucket seats from the Porsche Panamera. Steve cut off about eight inches of their headrests, so they now look like proper buckets. And of course, they have heating, something you wouldn't find in a stock 1964 Olds. Other cabin upgrades include Dakota Digital gauges and lights in the glove box and center console.
All told, this Olds has been designed as a hot rod that can be driven daily. And it's been built entirely in a garage, a big departure from projects that usually get sent to various specialists. And it sure looks like it could win a few awards at restomod events.
