1964 Dodge Power Wagon W500 Is a Rare, Low-Mileage Behemoth

The Ram 1500 TRX may be the ultimate Mopar truck when it comes to performance. But nothing beats an old Dodge Power Wagon in terms of ruggedness (and coolness). Especially if it's a W500 version of the heavy-duty variety that has been modified for extreme hauling.
The original Power Wagon was introduced in 1945 and remained in production in various forms until 1980. Dodge offered both light- and medium-duty variants of the truck, but some were converted to heavy (some might say extreme) duty by various companies. This 1964 W500 is one of those haulers, and it's quite a rare vehicle.
Auctioned off by eBay seller "everythings4sale5," this is one of 135,630 Power Wagons that were built in 1964. That's far from impressive at first glance, but the spec sheet that comes with the truck narrows it down to just 311 examples. Because it combines a V8 engine with a four-wheel-drive system and, hold onto to your hats, a 20,000-pound (9,072 kg) GVW rating.
That's more than any modern Ram 3500 truck, regardless of powertrain. And based on the massive ground clearance and the chassis layout, this thing must be unstoppable in rough terrain too.
The hauler was originally ordered by the Pacific Gas and Electric Company and dispatched near the Mendocino National Forest. I guess this explains the go-anywhere stance and four-wheel-drive configuration. But it's by no means a regular pickup, as it was fitted with a Calavar Corp. crane and a flatbed with custom toolboxes.
It's the kind of truck that has a rough life, spends decades outdoors, and then rots away in a backyard once the operator buys a modern fleet, but this one managed to survive for almost 60 years. Not only that, but it's still in good shape and shows only 28,432 miles (45,757 km) on the odometer.
And amazingly enough, it's still finished in its original brown paint, which doesn't look half bad, and still rocks a numbers-matching 318-cubic-inch (5.2-liter) V8. The mill "runs strong, with no leaks," and there's video evidence of the truck on the move.
Quite different than the smaller Power Wagons we're familiar with, this is indeed a rare and hard-to-find hauler. And it might just be one of a handful of heavy-duty Power Wagons that are still running.
While it's not exactly a collector's item, it's an interesting piece of metal that should be restored. A conversion to a regular bed is possible too. The good news is that it may end up being somewhat of a bargain. The no-reserve auction has reached only $3,000 with one day to go. Not bad for a low-mileage survivor.
