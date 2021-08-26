1964 Chevrolet Chevelle SS "Maliboost" Rocks Twin-Turbo LS3 With 1,140 RWHP

4 This 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle COPO Tribute Is Crazy Nice, Looks Better Than New

The Chevelle is a staple of classic muscle cars, but few can match the specialness of the Chevelle offered by RK Motors Charlotte. For starters, the old-school 327 has been replaced by an LS with two spinny boys. 20 photos



Detailed to the extreme, the port-injected engine wouldn’t mean a thing without a tough automatic transmission. A built 4L70-E and a 4.0-inch driveshaft send the goodies to a Strange Engineering differential, and stopping power isn’t too shabby either thanks to drilled and slotted rotors.



Underpinned by a Fast Track chassis from the Roadster Shop, this pro-touring build corners like it’s on rails because of the custom independent suspension up front and four-link setup out back. Penske shock absorbers need to be mentioned as well, along with rack-and-pinion power steering, three-piece Forgeline DE3P wheels, and Michelin Pilot Super Sport boots.



The 275/35 by 18-inch and 335/30 by 20-inch performance tires are perfect for this application even though some of us would’ve preferred a set of street-legal drag radials and a parachute. But nevertheless, we shouldn’t forget that “Maliboost” was built for the car show circuit instead of the strip.



Previously owned by RaceDeck Garage Floors chief executive officer Jorgen Moller, the world-class restomod was also featured on Bitchin’ Rides on November 3rd, 2015. The A-body



On that note, does



