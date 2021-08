1964 Chevrolet Chevelle SS "Maliboost" Rocks Twin-Turbo LS3 With 1,140 RWHP

Sourced from Speed Inc. of Illinois and modified by McPhail Performance, the 6.2-liter small block develops a simply ludicrous 1,140 horsepower at the rear wheels. The LS3 flaunts a custom induction system from Kindig It Design, 92-millimeter throttle body, VaporWorx fuel delivery, coated headers, polished alternator, and a puller fan for the generously-sized aluminum radiator.Detailed to the extreme, the port-injected engine wouldn’t mean a thing without a tough automatic transmission. A built 4L70-E and a 4.0-inch driveshaft send the goodies to a Strange Engineering differential, and stopping power isn’t too shabby either thanks to drilled and slotted rotors.Underpinned by a Fast Track chassis from the Roadster Shop, this pro-touring build corners like it’s on rails because of the custom independent suspension up front and four-link setup out back. Penske shock absorbers need to be mentioned as well, along with rack-and-pinion power steering, three-piece Forgeline DE3P wheels, and Michelin Pilot Super Sport boots.The 275/35 by 18-inch and 335/30 by 20-inch performance tires are perfect for this application even though some of us would’ve preferred a set of street-legal drag radials and a parachute. But nevertheless, we shouldn’t forget that “Maliboost” was built for the car show circuit instead of the strip.Previously owned by RaceDeck Garage Floors chief executive officer Jorgen Moller, the world-class restomod was also featured on Bitchin’ Rides on November 3rd, 2015. The A-body muscle car doesn’t fail to impress once you open the driver’s door either because the four-point Corbeau Racing harnesses are there for a reason. Custom-dyed Scottish leather, the AutoMeter telemetry, billet center console, color-keyed roll cage, half-wrapped steering wheel, and tilting steering column seal the deal.On that note, does $197,900 seem too much for this incredible machine?