1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS Is Power Everything, Can Be Had for Just Short of $100K

“Looks nasty, drives insanely smooth and tight while being comfortable, yet still gets down to business with just a flick of the accelerator.” A simple phrase, but one that perfectly describes this here 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle SS in top-of-the-line Malibu guise, and with a healthy dose of custom work.
We found the old, first-gen machine, complete with the above description, on the lot of a dealer called Veit’s Vettes, with an asking price of $99,500. Quite steep, generally speaking, but probably worth every cent if you take the time to study it properly.
Coming into the world as a convertible, the car is described as a nut and bolts restoration, the result of a cost-is-no-object project that ended up gifting it with “power everything,” from steering to brakes. And there’s quite the amount of power under the hood as well, where a 6.2-liter LS2 engine is located.
Tied to a 4-speed automatic overdrive transmission, the engine develops about 500 horsepowers, which get sent to staggered 18-inch Budnik billet aluminum wheels. Behind them, upgraded suspension and brakes are there to help the ride properly navigate the roads.
Overall, the design of the Malibu was preserved, and the body, draped in black and offset by chrome bumpers and adorned with Malibu SS badges on the rear quarter panels, just like in the good old days, hugs an interior in Alcantara and leather, spread over the factory bucket seats and custom door panels. Sporting a carbon fiber dashboard holding Auto Meter gauges, the interior cost $8,000 to make on its own.
As it sits on the dealer’s lot, the Malibu show just around 1,000 miles of use since work on it was completed. If the asking price is too much, but you still plan on getting your hands on this one, it’s worth noting the dealer is also accepting trades.
Coming into the world as a convertible, the car is described as a nut and bolts restoration, the result of a cost-is-no-object project that ended up gifting it with “power everything,” from steering to brakes. And there’s quite the amount of power under the hood as well, where a 6.2-liter LS2 engine is located.
Tied to a 4-speed automatic overdrive transmission, the engine develops about 500 horsepowers, which get sent to staggered 18-inch Budnik billet aluminum wheels. Behind them, upgraded suspension and brakes are there to help the ride properly navigate the roads.
Overall, the design of the Malibu was preserved, and the body, draped in black and offset by chrome bumpers and adorned with Malibu SS badges on the rear quarter panels, just like in the good old days, hugs an interior in Alcantara and leather, spread over the factory bucket seats and custom door panels. Sporting a carbon fiber dashboard holding Auto Meter gauges, the interior cost $8,000 to make on its own.
As it sits on the dealer’s lot, the Malibu show just around 1,000 miles of use since work on it was completed. If the asking price is too much, but you still plan on getting your hands on this one, it’s worth noting the dealer is also accepting trades.