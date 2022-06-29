1962 Restomod Van Hides Dirty HEMI Secret, Costs $110K

It always feels good when someone underestimates you, and then you get to reveal your true potential. That might just be why some people choose to build sleeper cars. Have you ever seen the look on someone's face that just got gapped by a car that seemed harmless? Well, we just came across something that fits the description. At first, you may think that it's just a rusty, old step van. But you should pay more attention to details.
Ask yourself this question: who would put a set of Forgeline wheels on a van that's advertising for a business like Beaver Park Marina Custom Canvas? The chances of this being a regular old van are slim to none.
And the moment you get to hear the engine, you realize that there's more than meets the eye here. If you were a fan of Rutledge Wood a few years ago, you might have seen this van before. He did a short video of it back when it wasn't brought up to spec yet.
But 428 miles (688 km) ago, it went out back on the streets with a newfound heart. Its former drivetrain was thrown away in favor of something with a bit more oomph: a 6.1 HEMI V8 with a five-speed automatic to be more specific. This is the kind of engine you'd normally find in a vehicle that has an SRT-8 tag on it.
And that means this van should now be up to 425 horsepower and some 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque. This doesn't mean you can just go hunting for Mustangs or Raptors in it. But you can sure have some fun going up against older hot-hatches and various affordable sports cars.
So we've got an old van with the right amount of patina on it and a pretty decent drivetrain setup inside. You can also mess around with the air ride suspension, all while enjoying the comfort of your SRT-8 Mopar matching seats.
If there's one word that can't be used to describe this restomod, then that word would be cheap. With a $109,995 price tag, you have to ask yourself: wouldn't it be easier for me to build it myself?
And the moment you get to hear the engine, you realize that there's more than meets the eye here. If you were a fan of Rutledge Wood a few years ago, you might have seen this van before. He did a short video of it back when it wasn't brought up to spec yet.
But 428 miles (688 km) ago, it went out back on the streets with a newfound heart. Its former drivetrain was thrown away in favor of something with a bit more oomph: a 6.1 HEMI V8 with a five-speed automatic to be more specific. This is the kind of engine you'd normally find in a vehicle that has an SRT-8 tag on it.
And that means this van should now be up to 425 horsepower and some 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque. This doesn't mean you can just go hunting for Mustangs or Raptors in it. But you can sure have some fun going up against older hot-hatches and various affordable sports cars.
So we've got an old van with the right amount of patina on it and a pretty decent drivetrain setup inside. You can also mess around with the air ride suspension, all while enjoying the comfort of your SRT-8 Mopar matching seats.
If there's one word that can't be used to describe this restomod, then that word would be cheap. With a $109,995 price tag, you have to ask yourself: wouldn't it be easier for me to build it myself?