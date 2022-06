1962 Restomod Van Hides Dirty HEMI Secret, Costs $110K

Ask yourself this question: who would put a set of Forgeline wheels on a van that's advertising for a business like Beaver Park Marina Custom Canvas? The chances of this being a regular old van are slim to none.And the moment you get to hear the engine, you realize that there's more than meets the eye here. If you were a fan of Rutledge Wood a few years ago, you might have seen this van before. He did a short video of it back when it wasn't brought up to spec yet.But 428 miles (688 km) ago, it went out back on the streets with a newfound heart. Its former drivetrain was thrown away in favor of something with a bit more oomph: a 6.1 HEMI V8 with a five-speed automatic to be more specific. This is the kind of engine you'd normally find in a vehicle that has an SRT-8 tag on it.And that means this van should now be up to 425 horsepower and some 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque. This doesn't mean you can just go hunting for Mustangs or Raptors in it. But you can sure have some fun going up against older hot-hatches and various affordable sports cars.So we've got an old van with the right amount of patina on it and a pretty decent drivetrain setup inside. You can also mess around with the air ride suspension, all while enjoying the comfort of your SRT-8 Mopar matching seats.If there's one word that can't be used to describe this restomod, then that word would be cheap. With a $109,995 price tag , you have to ask yourself: wouldn't it be easier for me to build it myself?