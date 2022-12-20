1962 Chevrolet Impala Begins Ambitious Return to Original Glory Days

Born in 1958, the Impala was already a superstar in the early ‘60s. With the third generation seeing daylight in 1961, it was pretty clear the Impala was the new cool kid in the house, whereas the Bel Air, which long spearheaded Chevrolet’s sales, was somehow relegated to a second-class citizen in the lineup.
The GM brand used every new model year to further refine the Impala, and 1962 made no exception. New engine choices were offered this year, especially to make room for the all-new 327 (5.3-liter) small-block unit.
The first unit that customers could order, however, was the same as in 1961, and it came in the form of a 235 (3.8-liter) six-cylinder developing 135 horsepower. It wasn’t necessarily a rocket, but for someone who didn’t need anything else than a fancy ride to the supermarket, this engine served its purpose just right.
The base V8 was the same as in 1961 as well, so it was a 283 (4.7-liter) two-barrel with 170 horsepower. The four-barrel version, however, was gone now, and new this year was the said 327 with either 250 or 300 horsepower.
The 1962 Impala posted on eBay by seller bigousedcars was born with a six-cylinder under the hood, and while this could make some people walk away, it’s worth knowing that the same unit is still there, still starting, and still running properly. In other words, while it may not be the best choice for someone who wants a boost of adrenaline behind the wheel, it’s one great way to get your hands on an original 1962 Impala that you can use for occasional drives.
As you can tell from the pictures, the restoration of the car has already started, so it’s a work in progress that needs a new home to get back in tip-top shape.
The rust isn’t by any means a problem, but worth knowing is that the floor pans have already been replaced. This is most likely a sign that the Impala indeed exhibited such metal damage at one point, but whoever started the restoration managed to deal with it very fast.
The patina you see on the body can either be covered with a fresh coat of paint or can simply be retained if you want everybody to know you’re driving one of the best classics in the auto industry. However, the body looks solid anyway, so the most difficult phase has already been completed and the metal looks ready for a respray.
At the end of the day, this 1962 Impala seems to be an easy project that no longer requires much work after the most important fixes have already been made. Of course, the car is priced accordingly, so you’ll have to pay $16,500 to take it home.
