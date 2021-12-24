1962 Chevrolet Corvette Barn Find Is Rebecoming a Perfect 10 After 41 Years in Storage

The model year 1962 introduced a series of changes for the Chevrolet Corvette lineup, and one of the most notable was the demise of the two-tone paint option previously offered by the GM brand.
The Corvette, however, continued to be a very attractive model, with all engine choices now upgraded to the 327 (5.3-liter) small-block V8. The 283 (4.7-liter) V8 was, therefore, last used on the model year 1961, with Chevrolet still offering it on other models in its portfolio, including the Impala.
The 1962 Corvette that we have here isn’t fitted with a 327 but with a 350 (5.7-liter) V8 received from a 1969 model. The Craigslist seller didn’t reveal the reason for the engine swap, but as you can see, the car comes in a rather impressive condition, so most likely, the new unit was just part of a restomod received after the Corvette was pulled from storage.
That’s right, this Vette has recently come out of hiding, with the owner explaining it spent no more, no less than 41 years in storage. The last registration was in 1980, and now the car is receiving lots of fixes to turn it into the perfect daily driver such a Corvette deserves to be in the first place.
The vehicle, therefore, comes with a rebuilt carburetor, a new radiator and hoses, new brake and fuel lines, and a new water pump. We’re not being told if the body has already been repainted, but judging from the photos, this Corvette looks pretty good anyway. On the other hand, someone who wants to continue this restoration will almost certainly want a repaint to make it shine like a diamond.
Unsurprisingly, this Corvette won’t sell for pocket money, as the owner is only willing to let it go for $38,500. Keep in mind the original engine is no longer there, so if you want the car to be restored to factory specs, you need to find a correct unit as well.
