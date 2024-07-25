autoevolution
 
1961 Ford Fairlane Grows Teardrop Bulge, Thinks It's a Thunderbolt

Introduced in 1955 as a replacement for the Crestline, the Ford Fairlane remained in showrooms until 1970. Initially a full-size car, the Fairlane joined the emerging midsize market in 1962. The company's bread-and-butter automobiles for 15 years, the Fairlane spawned many iterations and even joined the muscle car segment in the mid-1960s.
Available with beefed-up V8 engines like the 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) FE-series, the 390-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) Thunderbird, and the 428-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet, the Fairlane was among the most potent intermediates of its time. It also joined the drag-racing wars with the incredible Thunderbolt in 1964.

The factory-built race car was born from Ford's need for a lighter quarter-mile rig. With the Galaxie unable to defeat the Chevrolet Impala Z11 and the Pontiac Catalina Super Duty, the company decided to drop a big V8 in a midsize car.

Devoid of convenience features and stuffed with the NASCAR-spec 427 V8 by the Dearborn Steel Tubing company, the Thunderbolt emerged with a massive teardrop-shaped bulge on the hood and over 500 horsepower to the rear wheels. And it was nearly too light for the Super Stock class.

The Thunderbolt debuted with a win at the 1964 Winternationals. Then, it went on to take the NHRA Top Stock crown and the NHRA Manufacturers' Cup. Ford built only 100 units, so the Thunderbolt became a rare, highly desirable, and very expensive classic. And it's a vehicle you won't see very often at car shows.

The turquoise two-door coupe you see here is by no means a Thunderbolt, but it reminds me of Ford's Super Stock monster thanks to an identical teardrop hood bulge. And the fact that it's a 1961 Fairlane makes it even more interesting.

Far from being an accurate tribute, this rig is more like a period racer. In addition to the massive scoop and quick-release pins, it also packs fatter rear tires and side-exiting exhaust pipes. The roll cage is yet another hint that this Fairlane was built with quarter-mile runs in mind.

There's no information about what's under the hood, but the second video below provides a closer look at the V8. It appears to be a more modern powerplant of the crate and custom variety. It's quite massive, too, and I have a feeling it cranks out way more oomph than the 427 V8 in the Thunderbolt.

I wish we'd hear it run and see it charge down the quarter-mile strip, but none of the videos show the V8 running. That's a shame, but it's still a cool vehicle to drool over. And yes, unlike the Thunderbolt, this Fairlane is a full-size car. 1961 was the final year for big Fairlanes. Hit the play button below for the full walkaround.

