1960 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud Is an Amazing Yard Find with a Sad Future

The Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud first got to see the daylight back in April 1955 as a luxury model whose early production included only a little over 2,200 units.
Also known as Silver Cloud I, the first model remained in production until 1958, being offered with a 300 (4.9-liter) engine and paired with a 4-speed Hydramatic transmission. In 1959, Rolls-Royce introduced the Silver Cloud II, an improved model that also came with a much more powerful engine.
This time, the unit in charge of putting the wheels in motion was a 380 (6.2-liter) V8 that could propel the car to a maximum speed of 114 mph (183 kph). Fewer than 2,500 units ended up being produced until 1962 when another improved model hit the streets.
The car we’re highlighting today is a 1960 Silver Cloud II, though as you can easily figure out from the photos included in the article, this Rolls-Royce no longer comes in a condition you’d normally expect on a luxury vehicle.
By the looks of things, the car has been sitting for several years, and one of the photos shared by eBay seller rrconnection suggests this Silver Cloud II was just left to rot in some kind of yard. An area full of vegetation obviously isn’t really good news for a vehicle that’s no longer moving, so expect plenty of rust, especially on the undersides.
The seller themselves acknowledges this Silver Cloud should just be used for parts unless someone is brave enough to buy the car and start a full restoration process. The engine still seems to be there, though it goes without saying you shouldn’t expect it to still work given the overall condition.
Time will tell if anyone wants to give this Rolls-Royce a second chance, but at $3,250, there’s no doubt it really deserves it. Some other offers might also be considered, so make sure you reach out to the seller if you’re interested in bringing this Silver Cloud back to the road.
