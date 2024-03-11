1960 Ford Sunliner With Rebuilt 390 and Continental Kit Is Ready for the Summer

Most automakers market their drop-tops as convertibles or cabriolets. But it wasn't always like that. Decades ago, some carmakers opted to sell their retractable-top rigs with more creative names. Ford, for instance, used the Sunliner nameplate for over a decade.
The Sunliner debuted in 1952 when FoMoCo refreshed its full-size car lineup. The nameplate was integrated into the range-topping Crestline range, which also included the Victoria hardtop.
In 1955, the Sunliner migrated to the newly introduced Fairlane trim. The latter replaced the Crestline as the top-level model full-size. The badge remained part of the Fairlane lineup until 1959 when it was moved to the new range-topping Galaxie.
The 1960 redesign found the Sunliner model in the same lineup, and it soldiered on as a Galaxie-based drop-top until 1964. When Ford redesigned the Galaxie for 1965, the Sunliner was dropped and never revived for a production model.
All told, it's been exactly 60 years since the Sunliner went into the history books. And checking out an outstanding example from the past is the best way to celebrate one of the most beautiful soft-top rigs ever made. With the warm season just around the corner, this 1960 example is the perfect rig if you want the wind blowing through your hair.
The 1960 model year brought major changes to the Galaxie. While the chassis and most engine options were carried over from 1959 full-size, the sheet metal was brand new and decidedly modern. The 1960 Galaxie wasn't necessarily sleek but was notably more aerodynamic than its predecessor.
The Galaxie remained the range-topping model (above the Fairlane and Fairlane 500), but this status didn't apply to the two-door hardtop version, which arrived in showrooms with a Starliner badge. The Sunliner had a similar status because the convertible wasn't available in any other trim.
Despite the redesign, Galaxie sales dropped by nearly 38% compared to 1959. Sunliner deliveries, on the other hand, decreased by only 2.4% percent. The drop-top moved 44,614 units, a respectable figure even when compared to the 70,000+ Impala convertibles sold by Chevrolet that year. Unfortunately, very few of these Sunliners are still on the road today. This black beauty is one of them.
Currently looking for a new owner via MGM Classic Cars, this 1960 drop-top appears to be a top-notch restoration. The black paint is flawless, and all the brightwork is where it should be. The rear wheel covers are also chrome, which is a rare treat on these vehicles.
If black is a bit too dull for you (although it shouldn't be on such a sleek convertible), the interior flexes light beige stripes on the seats and the door panels. It doesn't get more stylish than this, and the upholstery looks brand-new.
But it's the continental kit that makes this Sunliner stand out. Popularized in the US by the 1939 Lincoln Continental, this tire mount remained a popular option through the 1960s. However, it's not something you often see on a 1960 Sunliner. And while the elongated bumper looks out of place on some cars, it works well on this Sunliner.
Not everything is factory-correct, though. According to our host, this Sunliner relies on a 390-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) V8 engine. The description may suggest the presence of a rebuilt original unit, but the Galaxie wasn't available with a 390 FE until 1961. The range-topping mill of 1960 was a 352-cubic-inch (5.8-liter) V8. The mill came in various configurations with output ranging from 235 to 360 horsepower.
All told, we're looking at a replacement engine that has a few upgrades to brag about. Rebuilt by a "reputable Ford Racing shop," the powerplant is topped by a Ford Sidewinder aluminum intake and a Holley 570 carburetor. Output? Our host doesn't say, but the engine sounds fabulous.
In 1955, the Sunliner migrated to the newly introduced Fairlane trim. The latter replaced the Crestline as the top-level model full-size. The badge remained part of the Fairlane lineup until 1959 when it was moved to the new range-topping Galaxie.
The 1960 redesign found the Sunliner model in the same lineup, and it soldiered on as a Galaxie-based drop-top until 1964. When Ford redesigned the Galaxie for 1965, the Sunliner was dropped and never revived for a production model.
All told, it's been exactly 60 years since the Sunliner went into the history books. And checking out an outstanding example from the past is the best way to celebrate one of the most beautiful soft-top rigs ever made. With the warm season just around the corner, this 1960 example is the perfect rig if you want the wind blowing through your hair.
The 1960 model year brought major changes to the Galaxie. While the chassis and most engine options were carried over from 1959 full-size, the sheet metal was brand new and decidedly modern. The 1960 Galaxie wasn't necessarily sleek but was notably more aerodynamic than its predecessor.
The Galaxie remained the range-topping model (above the Fairlane and Fairlane 500), but this status didn't apply to the two-door hardtop version, which arrived in showrooms with a Starliner badge. The Sunliner had a similar status because the convertible wasn't available in any other trim.
Despite the redesign, Galaxie sales dropped by nearly 38% compared to 1959. Sunliner deliveries, on the other hand, decreased by only 2.4% percent. The drop-top moved 44,614 units, a respectable figure even when compared to the 70,000+ Impala convertibles sold by Chevrolet that year. Unfortunately, very few of these Sunliners are still on the road today. This black beauty is one of them.
Currently looking for a new owner via MGM Classic Cars, this 1960 drop-top appears to be a top-notch restoration. The black paint is flawless, and all the brightwork is where it should be. The rear wheel covers are also chrome, which is a rare treat on these vehicles.
If black is a bit too dull for you (although it shouldn't be on such a sleek convertible), the interior flexes light beige stripes on the seats and the door panels. It doesn't get more stylish than this, and the upholstery looks brand-new.
But it's the continental kit that makes this Sunliner stand out. Popularized in the US by the 1939 Lincoln Continental, this tire mount remained a popular option through the 1960s. However, it's not something you often see on a 1960 Sunliner. And while the elongated bumper looks out of place on some cars, it works well on this Sunliner.
Not everything is factory-correct, though. According to our host, this Sunliner relies on a 390-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) V8 engine. The description may suggest the presence of a rebuilt original unit, but the Galaxie wasn't available with a 390 FE until 1961. The range-topping mill of 1960 was a 352-cubic-inch (5.8-liter) V8. The mill came in various configurations with output ranging from 235 to 360 horsepower.
All told, we're looking at a replacement engine that has a few upgrades to brag about. Rebuilt by a "reputable Ford Racing shop," the powerplant is topped by a Ford Sidewinder aluminum intake and a Holley 570 carburetor. Output? Our host doesn't say, but the engine sounds fabulous.