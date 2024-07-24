1960 Chevrolet El Camino Emerges After 20 Years With Bad News Under the Hood

The short-lived first-generation El Camino came to an abrupt end in 1960 at a time when the Ford Ranchero was already dominating this space.
Despite a strong start in 1959, when Chevrolet sold over 22K El Caminos, the next iteration failed to make a big impact. Sales dropped to 14K units versus over 21K Rancheros, and The General no longer wanted to invest in this model as a separate series.
The El Camino, as we know it, went dark in 1960 before returning later in the same decade with a fresh face and a longer tenure on the market.
The 1960 El Camino in these photos is one of the last examples to roll off the assembly lines. The truck somehow retained its shape despite being ignored for years. eBay seller rontan_76 posted the El Camino on the auction site, explaining that it spent the last 20 years in storage.
They didn't share more specifics on its long tenure in storage, but the good news is that the El Camino is still fairly complete, with all the trim in place.
If you're interested in the damage produced by the rust invasion, we have the typical suspects in this department. The floor has several spots that must be fixed, and the owner says the quarter panels will also require some attention. The trunk will need patches, but your best option is to see the car in person or order a third-party inspection before making an offer.
Now, for the bad news I told you about in the headline.
Unfortunately, this El Camino no longer has an engine and a transmission, and the owner didn't share more specifics on what happened to the powertrain. This El Camino likely donated its engine to another project, and while some potential buyers might see the lack of a powertrain as a deal-breaker, El Camino fanboys certainly know this is not a problem.
The El Camino is a great project for someone who wants to install a bigger block, so the lack of an engine only makes the vehicle more affordable. However, if you were specifically interested in an all-original El Camino retaining the factory muscle, this might not be the right project.
Otherwise, this El Camino is probably worth checking out, and this is the reason eight people have already added it to their watchlists, according to the auction site. The owner wants $6,500 for the truck, but they also enabled the Make Offer option if buyers have another deal in mind.
Meanwhile, your best option is to see everything with your eyes, including under the car, so put it on a lift to see how much metalwork it requires. The vehicle is parked in Santaquin, Utah, with the listing set to expire in six days.
