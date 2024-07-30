1959 Chevy El Camino Is a Mysterious Barn Find Trying to Impress With Potato Quality Pics

Chevrolet's full-size lineup brought the company back to the top of the American automotive market in the late '50s, but this didn't mean everything was going according to plan.
Ford was still dominating certain markets, and Chevrolet was trying to catch up with its rival on every occasion. The El Camino was supposed to take advantage of the popularity of its new full-size lineup and compete against the Ranchero, a model that became surprisingly popular among American buyers.
The El Camino didn't beat the Ranchero, but it targeted a niche that Chevrolet couldn't otherwise fill. At some level, the El Camino is more popular today than it was back in the days when it was a new car, mainly because people enjoy upgrading the truck with more powerful engines and custom tweaks.
The 1959 El Camino in these photos could be such a candidate, albeit the description posted online by eBay seller kullin1969 leaves everything to the imagination. The seller didn't share any specifics, aside from the mileage, which they claim to be 10K. I seriously doubt that this is the original mileage, so you'd want to inspect this thoroughly before making an offer.
They claim the vehicle has always been well-maintained and is still running, albeit it hasn't gotten out in some time. It's a barn find, they claim, adding that a restoration is the best option.
Now that we're done with the seller's description let's move to the potato-quality photos. Unfortunately, these images don't allow us to inspect the car thoroughly and determine the essential bits – which is essential, considering the lack of information – but I can tell the truck is solid and doesn't seem to exhibit body issues. I would still put it on a lift and inspect the undersides, as this is the easiest way to tell if it has already received metalwork and everything under the truck is still original.
The interior is a little dirty and suggests the El Camino has indeed been sitting in the same place for several years. The door panels will require some attention, and I believe this is also the case of the headliner, albeit I can't see it clearly due to the horrible pics.
The engine is still in the car, and if we are to trust the seller, it still starts, but that's pretty much all we know at this point.
I admit that this El Camino is an intriguing project, and it got my attention mainly thanks to its great shape. However, I feel like it doesn't tell the full story, so before you pay $10K, you should go for a full inspection in Wichita Falls, Texas, where it's currently parked. The car sells with a reserve, and I doubt it's far from the Buy It Now price.
The El Camino didn't beat the Ranchero, but it targeted a niche that Chevrolet couldn't otherwise fill. At some level, the El Camino is more popular today than it was back in the days when it was a new car, mainly because people enjoy upgrading the truck with more powerful engines and custom tweaks.
The 1959 El Camino in these photos could be such a candidate, albeit the description posted online by eBay seller kullin1969 leaves everything to the imagination. The seller didn't share any specifics, aside from the mileage, which they claim to be 10K. I seriously doubt that this is the original mileage, so you'd want to inspect this thoroughly before making an offer.
They claim the vehicle has always been well-maintained and is still running, albeit it hasn't gotten out in some time. It's a barn find, they claim, adding that a restoration is the best option.
Now that we're done with the seller's description let's move to the potato-quality photos. Unfortunately, these images don't allow us to inspect the car thoroughly and determine the essential bits – which is essential, considering the lack of information – but I can tell the truck is solid and doesn't seem to exhibit body issues. I would still put it on a lift and inspect the undersides, as this is the easiest way to tell if it has already received metalwork and everything under the truck is still original.
The interior is a little dirty and suggests the El Camino has indeed been sitting in the same place for several years. The door panels will require some attention, and I believe this is also the case of the headliner, albeit I can't see it clearly due to the horrible pics.
The engine is still in the car, and if we are to trust the seller, it still starts, but that's pretty much all we know at this point.
I admit that this El Camino is an intriguing project, and it got my attention mainly thanks to its great shape. However, I feel like it doesn't tell the full story, so before you pay $10K, you should go for a full inspection in Wichita Falls, Texas, where it's currently parked. The car sells with a reserve, and I doubt it's far from the Buy It Now price.