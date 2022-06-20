1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Leaving Home After 30 Years, Only Over $125K Will Move It

No matter how one looks at it today, the name Cadillac will always be associated with luxury. The 120-year old company has been at it for so long, that it must do things perfectly by now.
Like with most other carmakers out there though, Cadillac’s glory years were the 1950s and 1960s - a time when car design norms were thrown out the window, and incredible machines such as the Eldorado came into our world.
Introduced in 1952 and taken out the market in 2002 (after twelve generations), the moniker was too at the top of its game during those decades, when with words like Brougham, Seville, and Biarritz attached to its name, it set new standards in its segment.
The Biarritz, for instance, because it is this one we’re here to talk about now, is how Cadillac called the convertible Eldorado. Like all others of the breed, it too turned into a real collectible over the years, one we keep running into this June, as we’re running through our Open Top Month here at autoevolution.
This particular example comes our way courtesy of Bring a Trailer, where it’s listed for sale in an auction set to conclude six hours from the time of press. The car has been up there for a while now and presently, after 13 bids, someone is willing to offer no less than $125,000 for it.
Born in 1959 (hence a member of the short-lived fourth generation), this particular car has been in the possession of the same owner since 1992, meaning three decades of love and care from the same person.
Wrapped in a color called Persian Sand and wearing a white interior, the Biarritz still sports the original engine, the range’s early 390ci, tied to a four-speed automatic transmission and pumping out 345 horsepower and 435 lb-ft of torque back when it was made.
The car is fully loaded, being fitted with anything from cruise control, air conditioning, and a power antenna to automatic headlamps and a white, powered soft top. It rides on 15-inch wheels with Cadillac hubcaps, wrapped in Firestone whitewall tires that were only fitted on back in 2019.
Other recent work (read as recent as this year) on the car included the fitting of a new battery and the replacing of the distributor points, coil, coil wire, and spark plugs.
And now, for the last bit of info to round things up, consider the fact that this convertible, despite being over six decades old, comes with an odometer that reads just 44,000 miles (70,800 km). Of that, just 2,000 miles (3,218 km) were added during the current ownership.
The 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz is selling complete with manufacturer’s literature, service records, a clean Texas title, and a full-size spare.
Introduced in 1952 and taken out the market in 2002 (after twelve generations), the moniker was too at the top of its game during those decades, when with words like Brougham, Seville, and Biarritz attached to its name, it set new standards in its segment.
The Biarritz, for instance, because it is this one we’re here to talk about now, is how Cadillac called the convertible Eldorado. Like all others of the breed, it too turned into a real collectible over the years, one we keep running into this June, as we’re running through our Open Top Month here at autoevolution.
This particular example comes our way courtesy of Bring a Trailer, where it’s listed for sale in an auction set to conclude six hours from the time of press. The car has been up there for a while now and presently, after 13 bids, someone is willing to offer no less than $125,000 for it.
Born in 1959 (hence a member of the short-lived fourth generation), this particular car has been in the possession of the same owner since 1992, meaning three decades of love and care from the same person.
Wrapped in a color called Persian Sand and wearing a white interior, the Biarritz still sports the original engine, the range’s early 390ci, tied to a four-speed automatic transmission and pumping out 345 horsepower and 435 lb-ft of torque back when it was made.
The car is fully loaded, being fitted with anything from cruise control, air conditioning, and a power antenna to automatic headlamps and a white, powered soft top. It rides on 15-inch wheels with Cadillac hubcaps, wrapped in Firestone whitewall tires that were only fitted on back in 2019.
Other recent work (read as recent as this year) on the car included the fitting of a new battery and the replacing of the distributor points, coil, coil wire, and spark plugs.
And now, for the last bit of info to round things up, consider the fact that this convertible, despite being over six decades old, comes with an odometer that reads just 44,000 miles (70,800 km). Of that, just 2,000 miles (3,218 km) were added during the current ownership.
The 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz is selling complete with manufacturer’s literature, service records, a clean Texas title, and a full-size spare.