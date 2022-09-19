1958 VW Beetle Ragtop Sitting for 35 Years in a New Hampshire Barn Gets Adopted

When it comes to classic cars, the VW Beetle is a worthy mention. Its 65-year stint in the automotive production market is a credible reminder of its success. In the current classic car scene, these relics fetch a tidy sum depending on the age, condition and rarity.
On a recent upload, Jason of 5150mxVW YouTube channel bought a 1958 VW Beetle Ragtop classic that had been sitting in a barn in New Hampshire since 1987. Like any other classic car he saves from the face of extinction, he’s looking to breathe some life into it.
The featured vehicle was part of a fleet of Volkswagen Beetles that had been abandoned on a property in New Hampshire and were up for auction. The property also featured VW parts, including ragtop clips, bus doors, bumpers, hoods, and windows – it was the ultimate classic VW enthusiast treasure trove.
If you’ve been in any auction, you understand there are three types of people who bid on items. There are the optimists (regular Joes like you and me), the die-hard lovers, and the high rollers – no one like the high rollers.
Jason and his friend got into a p*ssing contest with one of the high rollers and, unfortunately, lost the auction (they couldn’t outbid him). It was a blessing in disguise because they scored a 1958 Ragtop Beetle in the end.
When it first rolled out, the 1958 two-door VW Beetle came with a 75.5 cubic-inch engine good for 36 hp (37 ps) and 54 lb-ft of torque. This power was channeled to the rear wheels via a 3-speed manual transmission.
“Here’s what I am here to take home. 1958 what I believe to be an original engine ragtop car. I mean, this thing is solid,” Jason revealed after buying the classic.
Jason’s find came with an original spare wheel, replacement hood, 94,000 miles (151,278 kilometers) on the dash and had been last registered on the road in 1987. He’s looking to revive it and hopefully get it back on the road.
