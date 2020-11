1958 Chevrolet Suburban Looks Upset, Is Sure to Put a Smile on Someone’s Face

SUV

The new generation makes thethe longest-running nameplate in automotive history, but the Suburban is more than that: it is one of the best selling on the market in its class, and a movie icon as well – it even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.Common sense would tell you that given the success of the model, and the fact that there is a great number of Suburbans out there from every generation, custom builds with this machine at its core should be abundant. And yet they’re not, probably because of the fact that despite its popularity, the Suburban is not yet, not even 85 years after launch, collector-material.Yet some garages go for such projects, and here’s the best looking one we’ve uncovered recently.We’re talking about a 1958 Suburban converted into a cool and cold machine, one that is currently for sale for no less than $112,500. That might be a lot for some, and the overall look of the old SUV could seem a bit sad (then again, that’s how Chevy wanted to make it back then and gave it the quirky front end design) might discourage others, but in the end it needs to put a smile on just the right face.Wrapped in silver metallic over a black interior, the build sports a massive 6.0-liter supercharged V8 of Silverado origins, tied to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Inside, it brings to the table things like leather bucket seats, air conditioning, and the full complement of Dakota Digital HDX gauges.The build is relatively new in terms of use, as the garage selling it says there are just 19 test miles on the car.