1958 Chevrolet Suburban Looks Upset, Is Sure to Put a Smile on Someone’s Face

Back in 1935, American carmaker Chevrolet gave birth to the Suburban. Quickly rising to the position of one of GM’s most profitable products, it is still in production, with the latest interpretation being introduced at the beginning of the year. 13 photos SUV the longest-running nameplate in automotive history, but the Suburban is more than that: it is one of the best selling on the market in its class, and a movie icon as well – it even



Common sense would tell you that given the success of the model, and the fact that there is a great number of Suburbans out there from every generation, custom builds with this machine at its core should be abundant. And yet they’re not, probably because of the fact that despite its popularity, the Suburban is not yet, not even 85 years after launch, collector-material.



Yet some garages go for such projects, and here’s the best looking one we’ve uncovered recently.



We’re talking about a 1958



Wrapped in silver metallic over a black interior, the build sports a massive 6.0-liter supercharged V8 of Silverado origins, tied to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Inside, it brings to the table things like leather bucket seats, air conditioning, and the full complement of Dakota Digital HDX gauges.

The build is relatively new in terms of use, as the garage selling it says there are just 19 test miles on the car.



